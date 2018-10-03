BALL FIVE: Season’s over sure, but Cubs finally get well-deserved rest

And just like that, the Chicago Cubs baseball season is over. I say just like that after enduring 13 innings of the longest postseason elimination game in MLB history.

I’m not sure many of my fellow Cubs fans agree, but I am actually glad for the team. They need a break. It has been a long four years.

Now, I’m not one to make excuses, but when I do, well this one is a dilly.

Since the beginning of the 2015 season, the Cubs have played 685 games. Of those games, 38 have been postseason games.

In 2015, the Cubs lost to the Mets in the NL championship series after beating the Pirates in the wild card game and the Cardinals in the division series.

You might remember the 2016 season when the Cubs beat the Giants in the division series and the Dodgers in the NL championship series before winning game seven of the World Series for the Cubs’ first world championship in 108 years.

Last year the Cubs beat the Nationals in the division series before falling to the Dodgers in the NL championship series.

That’s three straight years of playing into the NL championship and one in the World Series.

Any fan could tell early on that the Cubs did not have the same energy this year right from the start. It seemed to me that they never did find it. I was hoping no Cubs would be represented in the All-Star game, so they could all get a week off.

To some, the season seemed to be getting along well enough. The Cubs had best record in the NL for most of the season, but they never looked like a team that could win a world title this year. They looked disjointed. They looked like every day was a new battle to fight physical and mental fatigue.

Then came the last six weeks of the season. Due to the Cubs having more rainouts this year than any season in their 142-year existence, the team was forced to go to the ballpark 47 of their last 49 games. It simply wore them out. It all culminated in losing 3-1 to the Brewers in the tie-breaker game on Monday and losing 2-1 to the Rockies last night.

Me, I’m willing to give the Cubs a long offseason for the first time since 2104. This is not a team that one has to wonder if they can come back and be a contender next year. The Cubs group of position players are among the youngest in baseball. They still have seven starters and sometimes starters who aren’t even arbitration eligible yet. Guys like Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and others haven’t neared their ceilings yet, and that’s a Bryant who was the 2016 MVP and Baez who might win the award this year.

Bryant is a microcosm of the entire Cubs’ season. He injured his shoulder early in the year, has played injured all year and won’t be healthy until next spring.

Cubs fans, don’t fret that this was not the season you had hoped for. Instead be happy that the kids will get a good, long rest and be young, strong, healthy and ready to give another run at a world title.