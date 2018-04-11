BALL FIVE: Snow has a history of messing with spring sports

Ah, snow. When it falls from the sky this late in the year it makes a mess of the best laid plans.

Gone from the track season already are our home Early Bird Meet and the Rob Luecke Invitational in Groton. The Rotary Relays, which were on the docket for Friday are being moved with a tentative May 4 date. Maybe there will be a Big Dakota Conference Meet on April 17, but it will not be in Miller anymore. It is being moved south to Chamberlain, but Chamberlain is also in the path of the storm coming our way on Friday, so that being the season-opener is up in the air.

The Lady Tigers golf team is going to get on a course someday, somewhere, but right now nobody knows. Perhaps they can get tee times somewhere in northern Nebraska soon.

You know, this is not precedent-setting weather. This has happened many times before. The last time was not too far back.

The 2013 track season got off to a fine start. It was a chilly day on that April 4, but the weather was good enough for five meet records to be set. That day Austin Borah ran the 100-meter dash in 11.22 seconds and was part of another Early Bird record, running with Mason Keller, Mitch Heumiller and Cody Schaefbauer to set a new 1600-meter relay standard (both records have since been broken). It was also the day Daniel Roberts and Steph Gemar began their historic run as the two best discus throwers in the state.

And then it snowed. The next five track meets were snowed out. The Tigers did not run again until they ran at the Sisseton/Northern State Indoor Meet on April 22. They did not compete again outdoors until running in the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis on April 28. The weather up north was warming again by then, the Ipswich Tiger Relays were run that same day.

Golf was up the same creek that year. The Lady Tigers did not even have their first competition until Monday, April 29, when they hosted the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational. That was one short golf season. The Lady Tigers played in the CSDC tourney and went to Groton. After that it was time for the postseason.

The track team did not make many more trips either. They went to Eureka for the Legion meet, Lemmon for the Make-Up Meet (as it was dubbed) and ran in the CSDC and then it was off to regions.

For the Lady Tigers, the season ended with weather playing a huge role. That year’s state tournament was shortened to one day because of a rain storm. The Lady Tigers took sixth in state that year. The team featured Emily Dale, Chelsy Hoffman, Aundrea Kramer and Miranda Eisemann. Dale finished 18th and made all-state.

The tracksters made up for their mostly-missed season with an excellent showing at state that year, too. Not only did Roberts and Gemar win state discus titles, they each won the gold medal for throwing farther than anyone in all three classes. Roberts added a third-place finish in shot put. The 1600-meter relay team went on to take second in state, while the 800-meter relay team took third and the medley team took sixth. Borah and Schaefbauer added individual medals. Borah took fourth in the 300 and seventh in the 200. Schaefbauer took sixth in the 400.

Late snow is nothing new. Neither is keeping your goals the same and accomplishing them in late May.