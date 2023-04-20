BALL FIVE: Softball Lady Tigers can play

The weather was unkind to say the least, but that didn’t stop the Lady Tigers from putting on a show as the first-ever Mobridge-Pollock High School softball team last week.

Thursday wasn’t much fun when the inaugural game was played against Beulah, North Dakota. Beulah brought an experienced team that has been playing for a few years now. In fact, they took third in North Dakota’s Class B state tournament last year and are one of the state’s top ranked teams this year.

However, when another fledgling program in Milbank came to the Bridge City on Saturday, the Lady Tigers showed a pretty big crowd (although many fans sat in their vehicles behind the outfield fence) some of the things they are capable of.

It was going to be difficult for Milbank from the onset. Not only were they playing their inaugural games on the road, due to the snow that was still on the ground in Milbank, the Bulldogs were playing outside for the very first time.

The Lady Tigers took advantage from the get-go and raced past Milbank 22-2 and 17-0. Milbank, in fact, had one hit in two games, while the Lady Tigers hit singles, doubles and triples, drew walks, took pitches off the hip, stole bases, took extra bases and on the other side played strong defense.

The Lady Tigers have a long way to go before they can compete with upper echelon teams, but they have already proved that they can play the game at a pretty high level.

This is a game where development of the program is going to be huge. Learning to pitch is going to be the basis of the program-building process. While the Lady Tigers are in the infant stage of becoming pitchers, Beulah brought pitchers, who not only threw in the mid-50s (comparable to around 80-90 mph in baseball) and thew a variety of fastballs, curve balls, rise balls, drop balls and change ups.

Lady Tigers head coach Andrew Overland told me that in Beulah the girls start learning to pitch in the fourth grade. So, fourth and fifth graders, get ready for this summer because it is time to start learning to become fastpitch softball pitchers.

Outside of pitching, fastpitch is a much different animal than the slowpitch game the girls grew up playing. For the first time, they are stealing bases, advancing on balls that get past the catcher, bunting, along with a bunch of other rule changes.

The Lady Tigers will have a great measuring stick when Winner comes to town next Friday. The Warriors have more experience at fastpitch. I’m told they compete in a fastpitch league in Pierre during the summer. But, unless the Winner girls can pitch like Beulah and hit like the Lady Tigers, the games are, I think, going to be the start of a great softball rivalry.

The weather will be much better than it was for the first two home dates, but it’s going to be windy again. Dress in layers and get on down to the softball complex. You’re going to be treated to some great high school softball.