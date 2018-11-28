Ball Five: Sooners are somehow in this thing

It is hard to believe my Oklahoma Sooners may be one Big 12 Championship win over Texas on Saturday from competing in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

In the second-to-last week of the regular season, the Sooners are ranked fifth with an 11-1 record.

Their offense is historically good. The Sooners are on pace to set a new record for yards per play on the season. They are averaging 8.8 yards per play. The record is 8.6 yards per play set by Hawaii in 2006. Quarterback Kyler Murray is breaking a Baker Mayfield record, but more about that in a minute.

The Sooner defense is historically bad. Here are the last four Sooner wins: 59-56, 48-47, 55-40 and 51-46. I don’t think I need to go any further. The defense is why the Sooners making the final four is way up on my hard-to-believe meter.

Going into the conference championships on Saturday, Alabama is ranked one, Clemson two and Notre Dame three. Those three 12-0 teams are set unless number four Georgia finds a way to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship. Clemson has an average Pitt team in the ACC Championship. Independent Notre Dame is sitting pretty and can start preparing for probably Clemson.

Here’s the tricky part. First, the Sooners need Alabama to beat Georgia, and probably pretty decisively. If Georgia takes Alabama to the wire, the Bulldogs just might stay at four and earn the rematch. If Georgia upsets Bama, I think the Crimson Tide stays in the top four and the semifinals are set. Then, of course, the Sooners, have to avenge their early-season loss to Texas. A two- or three-touchdown win would be really nice, because right behind the Sooners is number five Ohio State fresh off a beatdown of arch rival Michigan. The Buckeyes have 8-4 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship. Go Wildcats, put up a good fight.

Here’s my thought. The folks at the big table making decisions on Saturday night might have it tough, but here’s what the Sooners have going for them. His name is Kyler Murray. Murray is on pace to break the college Total QBR rating this year. The old record was set by fellow Sooner Baker Mayfield last year. And, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also on pace to break Mayfield’s record. The men in the war room deciding who makes the final four have to be drooling at the idea of the top two Heisman Trophy candidates squaring off against one another in the semifinals.

I’m not really sure I want to see it. If the game comes to fruition, I shudder to think what the Alabama offense will do to the Sooner defense. On the other hand, Murray and the Sooner offense will put points on the board, so we shall see. Boomer Sooners!