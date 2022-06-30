BALL FIVE: Still plenty to do at Tiger Stadium

I took the opportunity to take a look at the new track at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday. It is wonderful. There is no doubt about it.

But there is still a lot of work to do up there before the aesthetics that will make the entire place a gorgeous landscape is complete.

The track itself is done. The lanes and markers are all painted on and in the right place (retired coach and teacher, Jim Schlekeway, who is now a track and field official told me so himself). The track has been extended and is now a 400-meter track. You may remember the old track was the same one the Lutheran Academy used, and it was measured out in yards, making it a 440-yard track. And there are eight lanes all the way around now. The old track had eight lanes for the main stretch and six lanes the rest of the way around. Bigger and better regular season meets, and postseason meets can now be run at Tiger Stadium.

There is even a very cool “Mobridge-Pollock Tigers” painted down the stretch in front of the grandstand.

The work that is left is quite a bit. Putting in a new track does some damage to the grasses surrounding the track, inside and out.

Mobridge-Pollock High School custodian Doug Bain filled me on a lot of what needs to be done. I wasn’t taking notes, but here’s what I remember.

The ground immediately around the inside and outside of the track needs the weeds killed, the ground reworked with topsoil added and new grass must be grown, and there are low spots that have to be filled in and leveled out. There is damage to both end zones from trucks being driven on the field. New fencing needs to go in and work needs to be done on fence already standing. Severe damage was done to part of the practice field and that has to be dealt with. There is also the parking lot, which needs to be prettied up in a big way.

If they can get all that done by football season, I will be more than very impressed.

Even when all the aesthetics have been taken care of work will still not be done at Tiger Stadium. Next summer the new grandstands will be erected. Let’s hope the construction crew that builds the grandstands won’t tear up too much of the surrounding area.

This is getting close, and you know what it’s getting close to? It’s getting close to Mobridge having one of the premier athletic stadiums in the state outside of the ones that are in used by the Class AA schools in South Dakota’s biggest cities.

In other news, three South Dakota coaches won national awards from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. These names may not be familiar to you, but with the Rushmore State having three coaches win on the national level, I thought you should know about it.

Paul Hendry of Rapid City Stevens was named the national girls’ track and field coach of the year, Kurt Schultz of Baltic was named the national boys’ cross country coach of the year, and Bill Weber of Watertown was named national assistant boys’ sports coach of the year. Nineteen coach and athletic directors of the year were named. South Dakota having three winners says a lot about the people we choose to lead our children as they grow into young men and women

