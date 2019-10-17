BALL FIVE: There is going to be a humdinger here Friday

There will be a lot of who are they playing and where are they going by this time next week. Some years I know a lot more about what some of those answers are after seven games of football, but not this year.

Here’s what I do know. With a 6-1 record, the Tigers are the fourth seed in Class 11B. There.

Okay, wait. I do know a little bit more. I know that the Tigers are going to host at least one playoff game. I also know that if they take down Groton Area on Friday, they are going to have homefield advantage for the first two rounds, should they keep on winning. But getting to the who of who will be coming to Tiger Stadium, that’s completely up in the air. The seeding standings are listed on page 15. You will see that the second half of the top 16 (that’s how many teams qualify for postseason) are a jumble. Anyone of four or five teams could be making their way to the Bridge City on Thursday, Oct. 24, for the opening round of the playoffs.

First things first, though. Groton Area is here for a major tussle on Friday. While the Tigers did beat Groton Area in the playoffs last year and break a 14-game losing streak in the series, it’s been since 2001 that the Tigers last beat them on our home field. The Eye of the Tiger trophy is up for grabs and both teams are going to be scratching and clawing for the right to own it.

Don’t let Groton Area’s 4-3 record fool you. They are a well-coached team that will be coming in here thinking they are every bit as good as we are. Just like both games last year, it’s going to take a full four quarters to find the winner.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of a better way to spend my Friday evening. If you have something better to do, well, it will take one heck of a story to convince me.