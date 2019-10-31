BALL FIVE: Thursday will be a football donnybook

I have a feeling that Thursday night is going to be one son-of-a-gun of a football game. In baseball jargon, this football game is going to a donnybrook, a bruhaha.

In case you missed it, the Tigers are hosting McCook Central/Montrose in the Class 11B quarterfinals at Tiger Stadium on Thursday.

Unfortunately for me, the Fighting Cougars are not on the Live Ticket network and neither are any of the teams they played this season. There is no GoFightingCougars.live so I’m not sure at all what this MCM team is, but I do know this-

Both teams are 8-1. The Tigers loss came against undefeated Webster Area. The Cougars loss came against undefeated Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The difference is that the Cougars lost at home, while the Tigers lost on the road with their starting quarterback injured.

Does that mean anything? I don’t know, but it is something I do know.

I also know that the teams have two common opponents. The Tigers beat Redfield 28-0 and Garretson 40-15, while MCM beat Garretson 34-14 and laid a 63-6 beatdown on Redfield the week after our game with the Pheasants. I don’t know for sure, but I’ve heard there was some running up of the score in the Redfield win.

When you have two 8-1 teams, the scoring differentials are going to be lopsided. The Tigers have scored 305 points while giving up 88, which translates to scoring 33.9 points and giving up 9.7 per game. The Cougars have scored 379 and surrendered 206. That averages to 42.1 and 22.9. They score more, but give up more.

Somewhere in the past I saw a mathematic equation that turns those numbers into a final score. I won’t explain it, but I will tell you the according to that equation, the final score on Thursday will be Tigers 31.1, Cougars 25.9. See, it’s going to be a dogfight.