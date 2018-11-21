BALL FIVE: Tiger football to celebrate 100 years

Next fall is a landmark season for the Tiger football team. According to my records, the Tigers went 3-0-1 under Fred “Bat” Nelson in 1919. That makes the 2019 season a reason to celebrate 100 years of the young men of Mobridge (and recently Pollock) donning the black and orange and trying to whip their opponents every Friday night.

Through 99 years, here are some interesting facts about the Tigers.

The Tigers have a 472-341-19 record, including 21-30 in the playoffs.

Paul Goehring is the 18th head coach in team history. Fran Herman, 1977 to 1989 holds the all-time winningest record at 90-36-1. Next on the wins list are Bert Dent, who won 71 games from 1949 to 1962, current assistant coach Troy Stenberg, who won 55 games from 1991 to 2003 and John Salzsiedler, who won 53 games from 1967 to 1976.

The Tigers went to the DakotaDome twice but finished second in Class 11A in 1984 and second in Class 11B in 2010.

Right now, the Tigers are an independent with no conference affiliation (although that could change, more on that in the future). In the past, the Tigers have belonged to the Central South Dakota Conference, the Northeast Conference and the Big Dakota Conference. The Tigers may have been in the Hickory Stick Conference in the early years, but as far as I can tell that was just a basketball conference.

The Tigers won the CSDC in 1939, 1953 (the team went 7-0, the only perfect record in Tiger history), 1957, 1975 (tri-champs), 1977, 1978 (tri-champs), 1980 (tri-champs) and 1981. The Tigers won BDC titles in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 and 2010. They were NEC champs in 1995 and 1998.

The 1922 team under Bat Nelson went 5-1 and played Sioux Falls for a de facto state championship. It took the Tigers three days by train to reach Sioux Falls where they lost 27-0. During the five-game regular season, only Mitchell scored a touchdown against the Tigers. Mobridge beat Timber Lake 65-0, Pierre 16-0, Selby 119-0, Mitchell 21-6 and Milbank 95-0.

During Nelson’s six years coaching the Tigers, Selby and Milbank were not the only victims of overly-lopsided games. Those Tiger teams beat Gettysburg 73-0 in 1920, Britton 75-0 in 1921, and Pierre Indian School 99-0 in 1923.

From 1967 to 1983, the Tigers won 16 straight homecoming games.

From 1974 to 1980, the Tigers went 30 straight home games without a loss. The only blemish during the run was a tie with Redfield in 1977.

The Tigers beat Faulkton 6-0 in 1944 for their 100th win. They beat Gettysburg 13-6 in 1965 for their 200th win. A 43-0 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in 1982 gave the Tigers their 300th win. Win 400 came in a 19-13 victory over Deuel in 2000.

Because it’s my team, the 1976 Tigers went 8-1, losing only to undefeated Sully Buttes 18-12 in the final game of the season. The Tigers outscored the opposition 178-0 at Legion Memorial Field that year and finished ranked fifth in state.

From 1975 to 1979, the Tigers went 39-5-1, the best five-year stretch in team history.

The Tigers have played 65 different teams over the year, which is probably a good deal more than any other team in state. Over the years the Tigers have had to go as far as Sioux Falls and Rapid City to find games. It was, in fact, Rapid City Stevens that stopped the Tigers’ 16-game homecoming streak in 1984.

With this being a realignment year and the Native American schools looking for that 65 teams the Tigers have played just might grow. We’ll know more about that when the new alignment is done and the schedules for the next two years are announced sometime in February.