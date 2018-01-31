BALL FIVE: Tigers, Lady Tigers improving

Sometimes it’s hard to see improvement, but it has been happening with the Mobridge-Pollock basketball teams.

It was actually pretty easy to see the Tigers’ improvement in their 13-point win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte last night. The boys ran their offense better, played aggressive, solid defense in the second half and simply owned the boards.

Earlier in the season, coach Mike Busch was running a slew of players in and out of game, learning which of the youngsters was ready for prime time. Now that he has settled on a seven- and eight-man rotation, things are starting to come together. After losing eight in a row, the Tigers have now won two of their last four. After nearly pulling off an upset in Chamberlain on Friday, the Tigers put their best game of the season together last night.

With 5-10 Todd County next, 5-10 Groton Area, 10-6 Stanley County and 4-10 Winner on the horizon before the regular season-ending rematch with the Braves, the ever-improving Tigers just might notch a few more wins and have some momentum for the postseason.

Despite losing 15 straight games, the Lady Tigers are getting better every outing, which is a testament to the girls and coach Lindsey Bachman. It would be easy to just throw in the towel and treat every night like another loss in the making.

Not these girls. They are fighting every night out.

It was really struggle right after losing leading scorer TyRel Thompson in late December. For six games, the Lady Tigers averaged just 25 points a night. In their last four games, the girls are averaging 38.5 points per game. On Friday in Chamberlain, four Lady Tigers scored at least eight points.

It’s not going to get any easier for the Lady Tigers. They do have winless Stanley County left, but also games against 12-3 Todd County, 13-2 Winner and 6-7 Groton Area.

But they will keep getting better.