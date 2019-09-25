BALL FIVE: Tigers reach 4-0 for 18th time

The last time the Tigers were home they beat Aberdeen Roncalli 38-0 to become the first Tiger football team to get to 3-0 since 1998.

After their 37-0 in Hot Springs, this is the first Tiger team to start the year 4-0 since, well, 1998. The ’98 team went on to win its first five games as part of a 7-2 season.

The Tigers have had 18 different teams start the season with at least four straight wins. That really isn’t that many times when you are taking into account the team started playing a full schedule 100 years ago in 1919. However, when you look at how historically strong the Tigers’ schedule has been over the years, 18 is a more impressive number. There isn’t enough room here to go into deep detail, but here’s an example. From 1921 to 1956, the Tigers played Pierre and usually in the first half of the season. With Pierre in the old CSDC, there weren’t many times the Tigers beat the Governors to stay undefeated for the season. In fact, Pierre held a 23-10-2 record over the Tigers.

I bet most of you didn’t know that Mobridge has played almost every big school in the state. The majority of those games were played a long time ago, but still, the Tigers played them. The last time the Tigers played Pierre was in 1956, three years before I was born.

Want to make some money? First, find someone who doesn’t read Ball Five, preferably someone from one of South Dakota’s larger metropolises. Then ask them which Class 11B school over the years has played against Aberdeen, Brandon Valley, Dell Rapids, Douglas, Huron, Madison, Milbank, Pierre, Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls, Watertown, West Central, Bismarck and Mandan.

They won’t know. When they don’t want to pay up because they don’t believe you, have them call me.