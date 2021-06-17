BALL FIVE: Tigers shine at South Dakota all-star football game

The football fun did not stop for three recent Mobridge-Pollock grads, Cayden Eisemann and Braden and Bryston Goehring, played in the South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Not only did they play, two of them earned trophies for their play. Cayden Eisemann threw two touchdowns, led the blue team to a 25-13 win and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Bryston Goehring caught four passes for well over 100 yards and was named the game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.

I wish I could tell you more, but stats for all-star games are hard to come across. I thought I would get some by watching the game on Midco Sports Network, but even though it was scheduled to air twice, it did not make it to the television.

That’s okay though, the important thing is that the three Tigers made a huge impression on the game.

I try not to miss anything, and don’t think I do very often, but every once in a while, something slips past me.

I have no idea how the All-Big Dakota Conference Volleyball Team was announced in early December and no one in the entire world thought it should come to my attention. That announcement usually shows up in an email right after the last Big Dakota team is done with its season.

With Winner playing in the state tournament last fall, that email should have come the last week of November. It didn’t. And then not a single person who could have been privy to that information passed it along to me.

I guess if you are climbing the ladder of success, you have already gone higher than the rung I’m on.

But, thanks to some digging by coach Rose Henderson (who was on that privy chain), and a call to Waynette Geigle (who scooped me and was also on that privy chain) at the Prairie Pioneer in Pollock, I can, without further ado, give you the Lady Tigers who were given that honor.

Senior Emily Wientjes, junior Landyn Henderson and sophomore Emma Keller were named to the All-Big Dakota Conference Volleyball Team, while seniors Channing Wientjes, Callie Weisbeck and Megan Zahn were named honorable mention.

Congratulations ladies, and for you two ladies I accused of being on the privy chain, you didn’t owe me anything, picking on you just made my meal of crow a little easier to digest

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B25189288.294053299;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>