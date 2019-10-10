BALL FIVE: Tigers sitting fifth as football power points start to matter

It’s getting to be that time of year where teams start paying much closer attention to their seed points. In nine-man football teams are still scrapping to finish first or second in their region to get home field advantage in the first round.

It used to be that way in 11B too, but no longer as the South Dakota High School Activities Association has decided that Class 11B football should be ranked from top to bottom with the top 16 teams making the playoffs. Why this change was made I do not know, but I guess the thought of a team like Elk Point-Jefferson having to travel 363 miles one way on Thursday, Oct. 24, for an opening round game had little to do with the thought process.

But I digress, because there are always complaints when changes are made. Remember the uproar when girls’ volleyball and basketball switched seasons? Neither do any of today’s players.

So, back to seed points. The Tigers are currently sitting fifth in 11B with 43.667 points. Winner, 7-0 and 46.143 leads the way. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and Webster Area, both 6-0 and 46.0 are tied for second. McCook Central/Montrose, 5-1 and 44.167 is fourth. Right behind the Tigers in sixth is Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4-2, 43.333. St. Thomas More, 5-1 and 43.167 is seventh and Sisseton, 5-2 and 43.0 is eighth. The rest of the top 16 are Elk Point-Jefferson in ninth, Garretson and Sioux Valley tied for 10th, Beresford in 12th, Groton Area in 13th, Stanley County in 14th, Chamberlain in 15th and Lead-Deadwood in 16th.

As it sits right now, Beresford would make the trip to the Bridge City for the first round of the postseason.

The 5-1 Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines are third in a tightly-contest Class 9B Region 1. Wolsey-Wessington and Langford are both 4-2, but have more seed points. Wolsey-Wessington is at 42.833, Langford Area 41.833 and Herreid/Selby Area 41.667. This is a close region. Fourth place Faulkton Area and fifth place Hitchcock-Tulare would both make the playoffs as at large bids as things stand right now. The Wolverines’ Friday contest with three-win Ipswich/Edmunds Central is a big one. They will need the win.

While Timber Lake is 5-1, Class 9A Region 4 is the deepest region in nine-man football. The Panthers are tied for third with Philip at 43.667 seed points. Ahead of them are Sully Buttes, 6-0 and 46.5, and Wall, 5-1 and 45.667. Right behind is New Underwood, 4-2 and 42.333. All five teams might make the playoffs. For the Panthers, a date with Harding County looms large in two weeks.

Lemmon/McIntosh is sitting pretty in Class 9AA Region 4. The Cowboys, 5-1 and 43.667 have a huge lead with probable wins against Dupree and Bison left on their schedule. Jones County/White River is second in the region, but is just 3-3 with 40 seed points. The rest of the region, Rapid City Christian, Hill City and Newell, have a combined five wins.

It’s a little early in volleyball, but the Lady Tigers are in second place in Class A Region 6. Staying there would mean home matches up to the SoDak 16, so getting hot would be a good idea. Miller, 15-1 and 45.938, is cruising. Chamberlain is right on the Lady Tigers’ heels at 11-9 and 40.85. Crow Creek is not too far back in fourth at 11-11 and 39.455. The Lady Braves of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte are fifth at 8-12 and 38.75.

Herreid/Selby Area and North Central, in Region 3B will have to get rolling if they want to host postseason. That is, if the region is giving home court advantages this year.

As of tonight before Tuesday finals have come in, the Wolverines are in fourth place at 9-8 and 40.235. Ahead of them are Faulkton Area, 15-3, 44.222, Ipswich, 14-4, 43.5, and Potter County, 8-11, 40.474. North Central, 7-12 and 37.789, is in seventh.

Timber Lake is starting to get a strong hold on the two seed in Region 8B. The Lady Panthers are 14-5 with 42.053 seed points. Faith leads the region with 15-2 and 44.706. Lemmon is in third at 12-10 and 40.646, while Harding County is fourth with 9-13 and 40.333. McIntosh and Wakpala are going to have to plan for life on the road, sitting ninth and 10th, respectively, in the region.