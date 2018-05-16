BALL FIVE: Time for bus-filling track and field region meets

It’s time for that annual spring ritual for the Mobridge-Pollock track team, starting with a small number and making a large team to go to state at the region track meet.

It seems the Tigers and Lady Tigers pull it off every year at the Region 6A Track and Field Meet. Last year there were two Tigers before the region and 15 when it was over. Two years ago the Tiger track team went from five to 20. It goes on like this every year.

This year just two Tigers are pre-qualified for state. Carson Keller is in in discus and Landyn Henderson is qualified in high jump.

There will be plenty of competition from Chamberlain, Stanley County and Miller, but the Tigers will do their job and they will not be taking a two-door car to state. You can bet there will be a bus load.

Heading into the 6A meet in Miller on Thursday, there aren’t many spots filled. In fact, the Chamberlain girls are the only team in the region to have earned state-qualification in the girls’ division. The Lady Cubs have Ella Byers qualified in the 800, 1600 and 3200, Mady Handl in shot put and discus, Hannah Anderson in high jump, Avany Long in long jump and the medley relay team. That’s it. Everything else is there for the taking.

There are a few more qualifications in the boys’ division, led by Stanley County. The Buffs have Cole Meiners in the 800 and 1600, Shay VanDenHemel in the 1600 and 3200, Brady Hoftiezer in shot put and the 3200-meter relay team already qualified. Pre-qualified from Chamberlain are Riggs Priebe in the 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump, and Nash Hutmacher in shot put and discus. Miller had Jarek Kindle qualified in the 100 and long jump.

Herreid/Selby Area and Eureka/Bowdle have some spots on the bus filled but could fill more at the Region 2B meet in Gettysburg. All the athletes who have prequalified are in field events. The track is where they will fill in their teams.

Herreid/Selby Area has Trevor Begeman in shot put and discus and Emmit Bohle and T.J. Obele in discus already qualified.

Eureka/Bowdle has Tucker Fauth in shot put and discus and Jackson Kunz in pole vault on the boys’ side, and long and triple jumpers Krystal Geier and Megan Weber having punched their tickets.

Out in Lemmon for Region 8B, Wakpala’s Rhaecine Sam is ready to run the 1600 and 3200 at state. Timber Lake has done some things already this year. For the boys, Isaac Kraft in long jump and high jump, Kuper Heck in the 800 and the 4×800 and medley teams are qualified. On the girls side, Shay Kraft is set to triple jump at state.

Have a great Thursday all you thinclads. Fill your busses. Before I call this week’s column done, I have to tell you about a moment in life. On Tuesday morning I went to MPHS to talk with track coach Cody Stotz. When I entered the building it was the first time I stepped into a Mobridge school without being the parent of a student in at least one of our schools in 30 years. May I say, wow!