BALL FIVE: Weight room upgrade was necessary for future success

Whenever something is done to create a better world for those around us, there are skeptics.

Remember a decade ago when we needed a new school? There were more than a handful of people who thought it was too much. In fact, I had conversations with people who thought that even putting a gymnasium in the school was a waste of money. We already had Scherr-Howe. Building something new was not a need.

While I haven’t yet run into the cynic (but I will) who thinks that the wonderful upgrade to the MPHS weight room is a big waste of money, you all might as well know right now that there is nothing you can say to me that will sway my thoughts to your side.

The world is a constantly changing place. When I was involved with high school sports, all we did was play the sport of the season. There was no weight training, no specifics for how to get bigger, stronger, faster. Now there are and the South Dakota sports landscape is well in tune with those sciences.

In metropolitan South Dakota, thousands of young athletes are within 60 minutes of being able to work out in first-class gymnasiums and weight rooms. A carload of kids from one school can work out with, compete against, and intermingle with kids from a multitude of schools nearly anytime they wish.

The kids in Mobridge do not have that advantage. I like to say that that MPHS is the Gilligan’s Island of sports. Everywhere is a three-hour tour. That’s not much of an exaggeration.

Want an example? Our football team went to Miller, Webster, Sisseton, Lead-Deadwood and Hot Springs this year. The closest was Miller at 138 miles. Webster is 141 miles, while Sisseton is 190 miles, Lead-Deadwood 229 miles and Hot Springs 296 miles.

In the playoffs, Garretson and McCook Central/Montrose came to Mobridge. Those teams had to travel 304 and 274 miles, respectively. Long trips for them, right? Well, for both teams it was the only time in the season they traveled more than two hours to play a game. The longest trip road trip either team took was 135 miles when McCook Central/Montrose went to Redfield. McM’s average road game was 88 miles away, while Garretson’s average mileage was 63 miles. The Mobridge-Pollock average was 193.2 miles. That’s one way.

Now, those are trips to games, not workout availability, but the correlation is there. Garretson and Salem are close to big populations. Salem is 41 miles from Sioux Falls. Garretson is just 31 miles from the state’s biggest city.

Now, take into account all of the athletes from all around the Sioux Falls area. Go as far as Madison, Mitchell and Yankton. Consider all the opportunities that are provided for thousands of boys and girls and young ladies and young men.

And now, put those advantages into perspective when it comes to ours. We are Gilligan’s Island and we have to take care of our own, because the advantages of what a big city provides and not attainable.

In fact, we can’t even compete at the middle school level with the teams we compete with in high school, because those schools don’t have to spend the money to travel. They can find all the football, volleyball, basketball and wrestling they want right out their collective back doors.

So yes, the Tiger Booster Club has it going on. Find the money. Spend the money. Create an avenue where the Tigers and Lady Tigers can compete with those who have the advantage of proximity.

I know I might be rambling on a bit here, but this is something I have been thinking about for a long time and it has to do with giving our athletes the things they need to compete at the state level.

In the name of so-called progress, reasons to celebrate our school’s successes have been taken away.

In 2011 when the Lady Tigers went to state and in 2013 when the Tigers went to state, those teams were District 11A and Region 6A champions. There are championship plaques for those accomplishments proudly shown in the school’s trophy case (or on display in the halls like the pre-state tournament plaques are in the southwest corner of the school). The year after the boys went to state, district tournaments were completely taken away. By 2016, regions had been diminished as merely a means of cutting the field to today’s SoDak 16. And then you better win that game if you want something to show off.

It’s not even that bad at the Class A level. In Class B where there were 32 districts at one time and then there were 16 and then there were none, and now there are now region championship games, gone are the days of a small school winning a trophy or plaque every few years to be proud of. A Wakpala or McIntosh, or any other small school for that matter, will have to go years and years and years until they get a very special group of kids who can finally put another trophy in their case.

With that diatribe over I rest my case. Out here at Gilligan’s Island, we have to take matters in our own hands. If we want our young men and our young ladies to have chances to compete against the rest of state, and not just every once in while but on a consistent basis, we have to do everything in our power to give them that chance.