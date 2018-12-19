Ball Five: What a week that was

Man oh man what a week of basketball that was! I don’t really know where to start because this little space is all that’s left in the sports section.

That’s what happens when Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium has 11 basketball games in six days, and that’s not even counting the junior varsity and freshmen games.

All in all, it was not exactly a fruitful week for the Tigers and Lady Tigers. But the Tigers did get a big win over Herreid/Selby Area in the marquee game of the Rotary Classic on Saturday.

Think about this. I spent right around 24 hours in the gym from Thursday through Tuesday. I did not spend as much time there as a lot of peope. Ask Mobridge-Pollock athletics director Troy Stenberg about his week. Then ask the players and coaches about theirs. When you see one of the Lady Tigers, thank her for her dedication and wish her the merriest Christmas of all. The girls had the most difficult week imaginable. Besides leaving the gym late three times Saturday through Tuesday, they had to study for semester tests. Allow me to be the first to say Merry Christmas girls. I am very proud of each of you.