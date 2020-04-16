BALL FIVE: When sports come back is a hard-to-answer question

When will sports be back?

That is one heck of a question. It is a question that cannot be answered for probably quite a long time.

Less than two weeks ago I was contemplating a summer with baseball and softball here in the Bridge City, which of course means competition against other teams from other towns. I have already learned that even thinking about that scenario is putting the proverbial cart before the horse.

Some people may say that maybe baseball and softball can be played, but I don’t think so. At least not until it can be done with absolutely no concerns for the health and safety of everyone involved. That may mean not until there is a proven vaccine for the coronavirus. That could be a long time from now.

I read a great article at SI.com (Sports Illustrated), that was authored by Stephanie Apstein.

Cutting through a lot of what was written, let’s get down to talking about what it would take just to get a quarantined sports league up and running.

First of all, my thought is if it isn’t safe for fans, why would anyone think it’s safe for the athletes?

Here’s what Apstein learned from conversations with experts about what it would take to get sports being played, even in a vacuum.

First off, before any league could get started, every person involved would need to be quarantined for two weeks to make sure there would be zero infections. That’s not just the players. That is every person who would be entering the facility. We’re talking about the players and coaches, general managers and owners, umpires, the trainers and doctors, interpreters, reporters, broadcasters and their cameramen, housekeeping, stadium employees, drivers, caterers, and anyone else I am leaving out. In baseball they have 26-man rosters, but with no minor league baseball, that number would have to jump to what, say 50? Okay, now we have say 250 to 400 people in quarantine just to prepare for one game. There are 30 MLB teams, so take that times 15 just for a round number. Plus, every one of the aforementioned people would have to be away from their entire families for a long, long time or there would be thousands added to the list. Now, every one of those people are going to need to be tested multiple times during the quarantine period just to get to day one. Then every single one of them would have to be tested every single day to ensure the safety of those thousands of people. And then, if one person tests positive one time, everything has to be shut down for another two-week period before even playing catch can happen again.

I haven’t even gotten into how hard it would be to play the game while still practicing some modem of distancing. What do you do? Do you move the catcher back to seven feet and use an automated umpire? Do you issue a new ball every pitch? Can you even let players sit in the dugout together? I don’t think I’ve even scratched the surface of questions one can start asking.

Look folks, there are not enough coronavirus tests in the world for the daily needs it now has. One sport would demand thousands of them a day. Imagine just the number of long Q-tips they would need on a daily basis before even getting to the testing.

While all of the major sports are trying to figure out a way to get the games revived, the reality is that it may be a while before they come back. As of right now, we don’t even know if our youngsters are going to be on the football fields and volleyball courts come late August.