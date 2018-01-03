BALL FIVE: Wrestlers having regular season like no Tiger team ever

The Tiger wrestling team made history on Saturday in Webster when the team won its third straight regular season wrestling tournament.

Not only is this the first time the Tigers have won three straight tourneys in the regular season, it’s the first time in the program’s 58-year history a team has won three tournaments during the regular season.

The Tigers have won three tournaments in row before, but those wins came in the postseason. The 1979-80 and 1981-82 Tigers won the district tournament, the region tournament and the state tournament on consecutive weekends. Those teams also hold overall record with four tourney wins in a season. Both teams won the Central South Dakota Conference Tournament.

Five other teams won three tournaments in a year. The 1980-81 team won the CSDC, the district and the region as did the teams from the 1988-89, 1990-91 and 1991-92 teams. The 1993-93 team won the CSDC, the Big Dakota Conference Tournament and the district.

This is a deep and talented Tiger wrestling team. With five regular season tournaments remaining, there is no reason to think they won’t move into elite territory with a fourth win and perhaps unprecedented territory with a fifth.

The third-ranked Tigers are up to 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 12 this week. Only top-ranked Canton has more with 11. The Tigers went up to 10 ranked wrestlers when Isaac Olson and Carson Keller made their ranking debuts this week. The Tigers are ranked like this: Nathan Bauer second at 170; Jaden Schilling third at 132; Jacob Steiger fourth at 113; Tucson Freeman fourth at 145; Stone Jensen fourth at 182; Olson sixth at 152; Jason Gerry sixth at 195; Keller eighth at 285; Kamron Pearman ninth at 120; and Kegan Pearman 10th at 138.

The Tigers are going to have to come up big if they are going win a fourth straight tournament. They will be wrestling against 25 other teams at the Mid Dakota Monster in Presho this weekend. The field includes Class B’s second-ranked Winner Warriors, the 10th-ranked McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars and the 15th-ranked Parkston Trojans. Also in the field is the same Spearfish team that beat the Tigers by one point in the season-opening Stanley County tournament.

Class B teams Winner Area, McCook Central/Montrose, Parkston, Bennett County, Custer/Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Kingsbury County, Lead-Deadwood, Lower Brule, Lyman, McLaughlin, Newell, Potter County, Red Cloud, St. Thomas More, Stanley County, Sunshine Bible Academy and Warner/Northwestern are bringing a combined 52 wrestlers who are ranked in the top 12.