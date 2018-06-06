BALL FIVE: I doubt this record will ever be topped

They say if you go to the ball park every day, you will see something you have never seen before.

I didn’t do all the research so this little tidbit of fun-filled trivia is not as exact on the timeline as it could be, but that doesn’t really matter. It is fun and trivial with an exact date.

Back in 1977 or 1978, Mobridge Post #4 played Ft. Pierre Post #20 in American Legion baseball. I was the starting centerfielder. After that, Ft. Pierre quit fielding an American Legion baseball team. That is, until this year. On Thursday the two teams met for the first time since then.

My son, Michael, started for Post #4 on Thursday when they hosted Ft. Pierre. He played center field.

And here’s the fun-filled trivia. In back-to-back games against Ft. Pierre, I was the centerfielder in one game and Michael was the starting centerfielder in the next. Forty years apart, but back-to-back games, nonetheless.

I do know this is true. A trio of Ft. Pierre veterans were in the stands on Thursday. It was chatting with them that led to finding out Post #20 had not had a baseball team for 40 years.

American Legion baseball was founded in 1925 and games began in 1926. That’s 92 years of baseball. That’s nearly 100 years where father and son have never played in back-to-back games, except for Michael and me.

I think it’s a record we’re going to get to hold on to for a long, long time.