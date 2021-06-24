BALL FIVE:A long day got a lot easier

The best laid plans. They don’t always work out.

I was busy trying to figure out how yesterday was going to go for me. The Teeners were scheduled to host Pierre for two games at 1 p.m., and after that, Post 4 was scheduled to host Aberdeen for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. I’ve never covered a quadruple header on a Tuesday before. Figuring out when was going to be baseball time and when I was going to spend my time on the computer writing, editing and putting pages together was going to have me jumping back and forth.

When I went to Legion Memorial Field a tad before 1 p.m., I quickly saw that my day was going to be easier. There were Mobridge Teeners clad in their orange and black uniforms, but the green of Pierre was nowhere to be found.

Coach Donovan Flaherty told me that communication of starting times had been crossed up and Pierre was not even on the road, thinking they didn’t have game one until 5:30 p.m. That sent Flaherty into “figure this out” mode. He did just that, getting the Post 4 vs. Aberdeen games moved to Selby to accommodate Pierre’s destined arrival time here.

While I would much rather have had a four-game day, things did get a lot easier.

There aren’t many chances left to watch our baseball teams perform. The Legion is hosting Stanley County tonight (Wednesday) for two games starting at 5 p.m. They conclude their three straight days of games tomorrow when they play at Onida. Post 4 returns to Legion Memorial Field on Tuesday, hosting WIN (Warner-Ipswich-Northville) for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. They are going to be on the road for a while after that. It will be until Pierre comes to town on July 16 before they get to play at home again.

There aren’t many chances left to see the Teeners, either. They have just two home dates remaining. The Teeners host Selby on Monday. The first of two games starts at 6:30 p.m. On July 6, WIN comes to Legion Memorial Field for two games starting at 5 p.m.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B25189288.294053299;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>