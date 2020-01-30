Barbara Nolop was mentor, inspiration to sons

Former Mobridge resident, Barbara Sandager Nolop, 95, died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Blessed by a long and fulfilling life, she was the consummate mom, everyone’s best female friend, and a passionate participant in a host of personal and professional pursuits.

Barbara was born in Lisbon, N.D., the youngest of three children. In her telling, she had an idyllic childhood, featuring an array of activities – ranging from ping pong and woodcrafts at the youth center to tobogganing and skating during the winters.

Graduating with honors from high school in 1942, Barbara attended the University of Minnesota where she was president of the Alpha Lambda Chi sorority and, following family tradition, earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1946. She also met Francis Nolop, who was completing his business degree through the G.I. Bill.

Barbara and Fran were married in 1948 and resided in the Twin Cities until 1960 when Fran’s employer, Mobil Oil, transferred him to Mobridge as a marketing representative, where they lived until retirement in 1982.

After working a few years after college, Barbara was primarily a stay-at-home mom during her time in the Twin Cities and Mobridge, focusing on her three sons: Bruce (1950), Keith (1952) and Neil (1955). However, when the boys were older, Barbara decided to commute 100 miles each way to Northern State Teachers College, where she studied library science and obtained her teaching certificate.

This led to her dream job: head librarian for the junior and senior high schools in Mobridge. She relished the chance to work with young people and indulge her love of books. In addition, she became very active in the statewide education association and served several years as president of the local teachers’ association.

While living in the Bridge City, she also was a Cub Scout den mother, a frequent volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary and other civic organizations, and active in the United Church of Christ, including its “couples club” that met regularly for fun-filled socializing.

Upon retirement, Barbara and Fran moved to Sun City, Ariz., where they spent the next 25 years. Barbara greatly enjoyed these years, reveling in the variety of classes and activities offered by the retirement community, and playing leadership roles in the local country club and homeowners’ association.

When Fran died in 2008, Barbara moved into an independent living section of a retirement home in Peoria, where she maintained her active social life and served as an ambassador for potential newcomers to the facility.

Barbara was well organized, meticulous with details, and an excellent cook. A gracious hostess, she loved to entertain. Nothing gave her more pleasure than planning and executing a perfect bridge game or dinner party. She even maintained a card file on guests so that she never served the same thing twice.

She was also adventurous – always going to new places and doing new things. In retirement, she traveled extensively throughout the world, usually in organized travel groups where she could make new friends, while immersing herself in the local cultures.

Most important, she was a treasured mentor and inspiration to her sons, helping them achieve success as a chief financial officer, a medical officer and an oil exploration civil engineer. This was Barbara’s greatest satisfaction in life.

She was preceded in death by Francis Nolop, who died from Alzheimer’s in 2008, just short of his 90th birthday. Also, her son, Keith Nolop, died in 2016 at the age of 63 from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. A portion of his estate was used to establish the “Barbara Nolop Librarian’s Fund” in support of A.H. Brown Library.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Susan) Nolop of New York, N.Y., and Neil (Hege) Nolop of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and four grandsons, Christopher, Michael, Andre and Nathan Nolop.