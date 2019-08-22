Basil Larson was Mound City fire chief

Funeral services for Basil Larson, 87, of Mound City, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Norway Lutheran Church, rural Glenham.

Visitation is at 5 p.m. on Friday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Basil passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Mobridge Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Basil was born on Nov. 19, 1931, on the Larson farm four miles south of Mound City to Tilmer and Mae Larson. He attended Kuehl country school for eight years. His parents and brothers moved to Washington in 1945. Basil stayed with his grandma Larson to finish school in South Dakota. They rode the train to Washington after school was out. He attended high school at Sumner, Wash., and graduated in 1949. After graduation he moved to Bison.

In September of 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at several air bases. He served two three-month tours in Japan during the Korean Conflict in 1953 and 1954, working on fighter bombers. He was honorably discharged in September 1955.

Basil moved to Puyallup, Wash., in October of 1955 and worked at Boeing Aircraft until 1960. He moved back to Mound City and helped his dad on the farm. He moved back to Bison in 1962 and farmed with Duane Larson until 1965 when he moved back to Mound City.

Basil married Jane Seidel on Oct. 3, 1964. Together, with his brother LeVern and his wife Elaine, they bought Larson’s Market. Basil worked for Goehring Oil, drove school bus, worked in construction, worked for the Campbell County Highway Department and for the State Highway Department until he retired in 1996.

He was confirmed at Mt. View Lutheran Church in Sumner. Norway Lutheran Church was his home church after moving to Mound City. Basil was a member of the Mound City Fire Department for 35 years and was Fire Chief for 20 years. He was an active member of the Mound City Lions Club and Lake Campbell Wildlife Club.

Basil and Jane were foster parents to more than 40 children. He was good at repairing anything mechanical and was willing to lend a hand when asked. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and what they achieved. He loved to take them fishing. It was very relaxing for him. This is what occupied his spirit as he suffered through this period of trials.

Basil is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Jane; children, Sheila (Ronald) Baker of Hoven, and Kevin (Sandy) Larson of Hartford; grandchildren, Alexander (Cassie) Herz, Tayler (Jonah) Longville, and Bailey (Skylar) Sorenson; step-grandchildren, Teri (Greg) Dechtler and family, and Amy Thrun and family; great-grandsons, Aiden Herz and Theodore Herz; special little friends, Gunder and Ander Odde; siblings, Stanley (Janice) Larson and Linda (Mike) Lipp; brother- and sisters-inlaw, Julie (Jerry) Crockford, Jim (Sally) Seidel, Joyce Jonasson, Jerry (Jennie) Seidel, Jocelyn (Roger) Richardson, Jessie (David) Christie, Jeaneane (Kevin) Henke, Jo Renae (Harlen) Begeman, Jean (Raymond) Akers, Justin (Tammy) Seidel, Juell (Renae) Seidel and Jay Seidel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, LeVern and Elaine Larson; brother, Gerald; brothers-in-law, Jeff Seidel and Albert Jonasson; great-grandson, Andrew Herz; step-grandson, Steven Thrun; and sister-in-law, Jolene Seidel.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is entrusted with Basil’s arrangements.