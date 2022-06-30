Ben Thompson rebuilt iconic 1906 Mobridge bank building

Benjamin G. Thompson (1932-2022), Ben, or Benny, as many knew him, was born to Tommy and Hazel Thompson and lived in Mobridge until he graduated high school in 1950.

After graduation, he went off to college (interrupted by service in the Coast Guard during the Korean War) at Augustana in Sioux Falls and South Dakota State at Brookings where he earned his pharmacy degree.

During college he met and later married Mae Lou Stephenson from Beresford. Ben and Mae Lou lived for a short time in Brookings, Pierre and Mobridge before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they raised four children: Steven, Sue, Scott and Karen. Ben worked as a pharmacist at North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis for over 33 years and retired 2001.

Ben never never forgot about Mobridge and the family would often return in the summers to visit friends and family and enjoy all that Mobridge had to offer, including fishing, camping, and the Fourth of July festivities.

Sometime during the ‘90s on one of his trips to Mobridge, Ben noticed a little old tin clad bank building falling into disrepair behind the current two-story brick building on Second and Main that used to house First National Bank. The building turned out to be the Mobridge State Bank building, one of the first buildings constructed in the new town of Mobridge in 1906. The bank and its owner, J.W. Harris, played a large role in the development of the Mobridge area, including the financing of the new railroad bridge over the Missouri River as part of the West Coast expansion of the Chicago Milwaukee Railroad in 1908. Ben decided the building should be restored to preserve the history for the city of Mobridge and put in many years of hard work to restore the bank building to its former glory at the end of Main Street as home to Art on the Corner, promoting the works of local artists.

Ben is survived by his wife of 63, years, Mae Lou (Stephenson); children, Steve (Ron Frey) of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Sue (Brad) Welle of Roseville, Minnesota, Scott (Candy) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Karen (Jay) McKinney of Carver, Minnesota. Ben leaves behind five grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Joe, Mallory and Jack.

A Celebration of Life will be held at House of Hope Lutheran Church in New Hope, Minnesota, on Aug. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m.

