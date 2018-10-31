Bernie Quaschnick, longtime resident, passes away in Custer

On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, Bernard Allan Quaschnick, loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 72. Bernie was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and battled a courageous fight for over four years.

Bernie was born on Oct. 30, 1945, in Linton, N.D., to Walter and Jane (Brandner) Quaschnick. He was raised on a farm near Herreid.

He attended Northern State College for a year prior to being drafted for the Vietnam War. Bernie then enlisted into the Air Force where he became a flight instrument repairman. After discharging from the service, he attended Black Hills State College where he played football for one year.

In 1970, Bernie started working as an insurance agent for Campbell County Bank in Herreid. This is where he met his wife, Sharon (Stern).

They were married on June 2, 1973, and made their home in Aberdeen. After a couple of years, they moved to Mobridge and raised two daughters, Lynn and Kari. While in Mobridge, he worked for Citizens’ Bank and later State Farm Insurance.

In 2006, after 31 years in Mobridge, Bernie transferred offices to Custer, and eventually retired at the age of 69. He put in a total of 34 years with State Farm.

While in Mobridge and Custer, Bernie was an active member of the community. Various organizations he attended include Naja T Shriners, American Legion, Masons, Jesters, and Duck’s Unlimited. He was also very involved in the Moose Lodge in Mobridge. Bernie attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge and Custer Lutheran Fellowship in Custer.

Bernie enjoyed fishing for walleye on Lake Oahe and pheasant hunting on the family farm. His passion for classic cars and corvettes had him traveling near and far for car auctions and shows. You could always count on Bernie to be cheering for the Minnesota Twins and checking the local sports scores.

Working for State Farm allowed Bernie and Sharon to travel the U.S. and the world and create lasting friendships. No matter where his travels led him, he would encounter someone he had known. Bernie is remembered for his quick wit, infectious smiles, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Bernie was preceded in death by his father, Walter, and his mother, Jane.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his two daughters, Lynn (Jon Coyne) and Kari (Tyler Kurica); three grandsons, Cameron, Alex and Owen Coyne; five brothers, Dennis (Bonnie), Ronnie (Zita), Eugene (LaVida-deceased), Rick (Louise) and Jess (Marie); four sisters, Shelley (Dan Martin), Kelly (Gary Peightal), Wendy (Dennis Feist), and Bobbi (Grady Heitmann); step-mother, Deloris Quaschnick; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church.

Committal services will be held at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Memorials have been placed in care of Naja T Shriners or Wounded Warriors.

Arrangements have been placed in care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home, Custer.