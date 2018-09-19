Bernie Webb was stationed at Gettysburg Air Force air base

Bernie Webb, 79, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Avera Gettysburg Hospital.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding.

Military honors followed the service at the church.

Bernie Webb was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 12, 1939, to Bernard and Josephine (Reardon) Webb.

Following high school, Bernie joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at the air base near Gettysburg from 1957 until 1961, serving as a radar intercept controller.

While stationed at Gettysburg, Bernie met his future wife, Diana Loitwood. They were married on Dec. 27, 1969. Diana passed away on Nov. 1, 2006.

Bernie worked as an officer and insurance manager at banks in Gettysburg, Mobridge and Carrington, N.D.

He enjoyed playing and watching basketball and baseball, watching and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, and attending daily coffee with the coffee crew.

Bernie was very active in many local and national service organizations throughout his life, including: Gettysburg United Methodist Church, Boy Scout leader for many years, Jaycees, South Dakota State Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Yelduz Shrine, Medicine Rock Senior Citizen’s Center, American Legion, and AMVETS.

Bernie is survived by his daughters, Colleen Webb of Fargo, N.D., and Melody (Randy) Hanson of Glenham; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeffery) Bentley, Casey and Cody Hanson; siblings, Joseph Webb, Rose Marie Tittermary, Michael Webb and Mary Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Diana (Loitwood) Webb.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg was entrusted with Bernie’s arrangements.