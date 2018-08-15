Bertha Sandmeier loved playing, winning at games

Funeral services for Bertha Sandmeier, 91, of Baker, Mont., were held Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Burial was in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bowdle under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Bertha passed away on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Fallon Medical Complex Nursing Home in Baker.

Bertha was the 13th of 17 children born to Katherine (Stadel) and Emanuel Holzwarth in rural Campbell County on July 26, 1927.

Bertha met Helmuth Sandmeier after he returned from the service in 1946. A year later they were married in a little country church 12 miles west of Eureka. They lived on a farm near Bowdle with his brother for a year and then at various farms until 1958 when they moved to Bowdle. Then in 1966 they moved to Mobridge. Bertha worked as a nurse’s aide in Bowdle and Mobridge for a total of 35 years.

Bertha loved playing games and cards with her family and always came out the winner even though she pretended not to know the rules of the game.

Bertha and Helmuth had and are survived by three daughters, Sandy (Ken) Buechler of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Candy (Mike) Mettler of Baker, and Lori Sandmeier of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving in one brother, Emanuel “Brownie” Holzwarth and one sister, Meta (Holzwarth) Rau.

Bertha spent her last 12 years in Baker, being taken care of by the wonderful staff at FMC, getting and giving love, hugs and kisses from all. She shared her caring nature with staff and residents alike.