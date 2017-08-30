Betty Fuhrman’s passion was family

Funeral services for Betty Fuhrman, 85, of Mobridge will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. on Friday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Betty passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Betty Lee Fuhrman was born on Jan. 31, 1932 in Putney, at home, to Harry and Doris Preston. She was the sibling to Harry Jr. and Barbara, with whom she took great pride in being the title of a sister. As an adolescent, she was a cheerleader for the Warner Monarchs and was an active member in the school’s choir. She was a graduate of Warner High School, as arguably, the class of 1950’s valedictorian.

During one of Betty’s favorite pastimes of dancing, she was asked to dance by a lovely young man, Lyle Fuhrman, to whom she chose to dance with for the rest of her life. Lyle took Betty’s hand in marriage on Jan. 1, 1953, at Scandinavian Lutheran Church near Bath. Following their marriage ceremony, Betty and Lyle traveled to Bryan, Texas, where they spent a couple of years as newlyweds while Lyle was in the Air Force. Upon completion of his duties, the happy couple returned to Aberdeen to start a family of their own. Their oldest and only son, Steven Lyle, was born in 1956, their oldest daughter, Brenda Lee was born in 1958, followed by their youngest daughter, Sheri Lynn in 1962. Betty was a full-time mother in addition to working at Scony Vacuum as the business’s secretary. Following a transfer opportunity for Lyle, the Fuhrman family moved to Mobridge where they settled for the rest of their lives.

Betty had several different careers while living in Mobridge: she was an employee of the Soil Conservation, the Fisheries, and Mobridge Regional Hospital. She ended her working career as the secretary at the Mobridge Middle School/High School. Ultimately, the career she loved most was being a mother. Her passion in life was her family, and it was this that brought her the most joy until the end.

In her lifetime, Betty was involved in several different organizations. She was a Red Hatter and enjoyed her time spent with the ladies in her red hat and purple boa. She was also a member of the knitting club, “Circle,” dance club, Trinity Lutheran Church, and her walking crew that placed many pennies in their pockets while walking laps at the track during her pain-free retirement years.

Betty was a Mobridge Tiger fan, and loved spending time at her family’s activities. She was also a proud Norwegian, always introducing her family to her heritage and some of the traditions such as the Norwegian Table Prayer and the deliciousness of her lefsa. She was an avid cook, making some of the best butterhorns, orange salad, and goulash that one could eat. One never went hungry leaving the table at Betty’s home. She also enjoyed shopping trips to Herberger’s and writing in her daily diary. She was always proud of her beautifully set table and her perfectly made bed without a wrinkle. After the labored hours of being a housewife and mother, Betty would take a short break in the day to sit down and enjoy an hour of “As the World Turns” or the “Bold and the Beautiful” at noontime.

Following a diagnosis of terminal cancer, Betty was a fighter. She tackled one of the strongest, most courageous battles certainly this world has seen. During this fight, she continued her lifelong learning by becoming a tech-savvy follower of Facebook. She spent many hours in front of the computer watching photos come across her newsfeed and making homemade cards for all occasions. Betty came from “good stock” and never wasted a moment to tell her family how proud she was of them by spreading lotza love to each and every one of her kids and grandkids. She was a “tough cookie” who will be so dearly missed by those who love her.

Betty is survived by her three children, Steve (Pat) Fuhrman of Mobridge; daughters Brenda (Keith) Moler of Rapid City, and Sheri (Brent) Adney of Pierre; grandchildren, Scott (Chazadee) Fuhrman, Beth (Josh) Villbrandt, Brittany (Drew) Reuman, John (Monica) Moler, Betsy (Ryan) Akers, Jenna (Ryan) Shultz, Kelsey (Neil) Nemec, and Travis Adney; six great-grandchildren, Allie and Austin Fuhrman, Kai and Cora Villbrandt, Dutch Reuman, and Jace Akers; brother, Harry (Fern) Preston and sister, Barbara (Harold) Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, parents, Harry and Doris Preston, and niece Jenny Nelson.