Betty Jakeway enjoyed sewing and patching

Betty Jakeway, 86, of Timber Lake, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Good Samaritan Center in Selby.

Betty was born on Feb. 15, 1932, at Osage, Wyo., to Clark and Florence (Fisk) Vaughn. Back in her younger years, she rode her horse to school. As a young girl, she took great pride in helping her mother make flour sack dresses. Through most of her life, sewing and patching was something she enjoyed. It was a skill her mother taught her.

Betty married John Jakeway on Aug. 28, 1948, in Kadoka. She worked in a bakery in California for many years on the night shift, and later had a semi and she would haul fruits and vegetables along the coast until retirement. Betty was a good shot with her gun, and raised goats, chickens and rabbits while she was living in California.

She had a passion for writing letters and sending thank you cards.

Betty lived in California from 1965. After her husband’s passing, she moved to Timber Lake in 2000.

She is survived by her son, Curtis (Beth) Jakeway of Mobridge; daughter-in-law, Barbara Jakeway; one brother, Jeff (Paula) Vaughn; four sisters, Gloria (Harold) Coon, Sharon Persinger, Patty Craft, and Joy Wilson; sister-in-law, JoAnn Vaughn; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeff) Greger; Joyce Jakeway (Scott), Jared and Leia Jakeway, and Brian (Jessica) Barker; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jakeway; sons, Jim Jakeway and Jack Jakeway; daughter, Patricia Jakeway; parents, Clark and Florence Vaughn; brothers, Frank B. Vaughn and Clark “Dude” Vaughn; sister-in-law, Hazel Vaughn; brothers-in-law, Jack Wilson and Gordon Craft; and granddaughter, Katheryn Jakeway.

Arrangements are with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.