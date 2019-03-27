Betty Larson Celebration of Life is Friday at Trinity

Mrs. Betty J. Hampton Peterson Larson, 99, widow of Martin L. Larson, Jr., died Feb. 20, 2019, at her residence in Arden, N.C.

Mrs. Larson was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on Feb. 3, 1920. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Madison J. Hampton and Helen Perschman Hampton; her husband, Martin; and brother, Madison “Jim” J. Hampton, Jr., of Minneapolis.

Betty was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a Girl Scout leader, Big Sister, vice president and secretary of the Babe Ruth League of Minnesota, DAR member and Eastern Star member. She was a former member of Aldrich Avenue Presbyterian Church of Minneapolis and current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

In her spare time, you could find Betty golfing, reading, sewing, refinishing antique furniture, knitting, quilting and doing needlepoint. She also loved playing cards with her family and friends.

In her early legal career, Betty worked for Stanley D. Kane, who later became District Court Judge Kane of Hennepin County, Minneapolis. In 1958, she was hired as office manager and legal secretary for Meagher, Geer, Markham and Anderson, a leading civil litigation and insurance coverage firm in Minneapolis. In January 1965, wanting a change of career, Betty moved to Mobridge and was hired by Judge Harry Mundt as his “pen writing” court reporter for the 5th Circuit Court of South Dakota. When Judge Mundt retired, she became court reporter for Judge Leland Berndt.

During her reporting career, Betty married Martin L. Larson, Jr., of the early pioneering Lars Larson family.

After retirement in 1986, Betty and Martin enjoyed traveling, especially to see the children and grandchildren. During winters, they lived in their home in Arizona and eagerly looked forward to visits by the children and grandchildren.

Several years after Martin’s passing in 2005, and to be near family because of vision problems, in 2010 Betty relocated to the Asheville, N.C., area, across the state from where the Hampton ancestors first settled.

Betty is survived by her two daughters, Linda J. Peterson Wierman (Guyon) of Fairview, N.C., and Lee Anne Peterson of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Brian Paul Wierman (April) of Arden, and Evin Lee Wierman Coad (Jason) of Bellevue, Neb.; and three precious great-grandchildren, Richard John “RJ,” Vivian Joy “ViVi” and Mathias Jacob “Matty” Coad of Bellevue. Also surviving are cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends, and “daughters” she claimed as part of her extended family. The last year of her life, Betty was attended to by her loving caretaker, Deana Banks.

A celebration of life for Betty will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held at Kesling Funeral Home on Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.

Burial will be in the Larson Family Plot at Mobridge City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and lunch will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church after interment.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge assisted the family.