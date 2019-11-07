Betty Lindeman’s pickles were well-known

Funeral services for Betty Lindeman, 86, of Mobridge, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation starts at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Kesling Funeral Home.

Betty passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, N.D.

Betty Lindeman was born on April 10, 1933, near Mound City, to Alfred and Verna (Johnson) Gunderson. She was raised on her parents’ farm in Campbell County. Betty attended grade school at Amundson school in Campbell County and graduated from Glenham High School in 1951. While in school, she participated in athletics, glee club, was a DAR candidate and co-valedictorian.

On June 28, 1952, Betty married Albert Lindeman at United Congregational Church in Mobridge. After Albert’s father’s death, they bought the family farm. It was a team effort running the farm until they retired. Betty always had a garden and ran machinery when needed. She also worked at Mobridge Hospital and was a legal secretary for Ivan Bormann. Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, TLC women’s group and also worked at the annual Mobridge Hospital Bazaar. They moved off the farm and into Mobridge in 1995. In July of 2016, they moved into Prairie Sunset Village in Mobridge and in June of 2017, moved into Elm Crest Manor in New Salem.

Betty enjoyed embroidering, cross-stitching, bowling, gardening, where she raised vegetables and strawberries, pickling and canning. Her pickles were enjoyed and sought by many. Betty also enjoy playing nickels, a game she taught her grandchildren to play and loved playing with them. It was unusual for her not to win. He family chalked it up to the Gunderson luck. She also liked to cook and bake. She liked to try new recipes and her family members were the lucky taste testers. Betty always had a treat to be enjoyed for those that stopped in. Her home often smelled of fresh baked bread, which she served with her homemade strawberry jelly. It gave her happiness to have a house full of family. She loved her grandchildren and they brought her much joy. Two-stepping and waltzing with Albert also brought her a lot of joy.

Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Albert; son, Lyle (Nancy), Lindeman of Mobridge; daughter, Deb (Wayne) Helvik of Hazen, N.D.; grandchildren, Jenn Lindeman of Austin, Texas, Scott Lindeman of Austin, Ashley Lindeman of Black Hawk, Jess (Janae) Helvik of Fargo, N.D., Jenna (BJ) Etzold of Bismarck, N.D., and Preston Helvik of Bismarck; great-grandchildren, Zaidyn Lindeman, Noah Helvik, Boden Etzold and Ingram Etzold; and brother, Raymond Dean (Virginia) Gunderson of Hot Springs, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Verna Gunderson; grandson, Brian Lindeman; brother, Wayne Gunderson; and sister, Nola Gunderson.