Betty Sieck enjoys helping her community

Betty Sieck has lived in South Dakota her whole life. She was born and raised in Gettysburg where she resided for her childhood. During her time in Gettysburg, she went to country school and then went to Hoven High School, where she graduated in 1956. After high school, she set out to study nursing.

“I took my nurses training in Pierre,” she said, “It was a school for practical nursing, but it’s since shut down.”

After getting her degree from the School of Nursing in Pierre, she moved to Selby to start her career. She was a nurse for over 40 years while raising her two sons with her husband, Gene, on the family farm. She is currently residing in Selby.

Betty enjoys her spare time, keeping busy by playing card games with her friends, sewing, browsing Facebook and gardening.

“I grow all the normal things in my garden,” she said, “Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers are my favorites.”

She likes to cook as much as possible. Some of her favorites are chicken and dumplings. She highly recommends this dish to impress family or friends. She also enjoys making cookies because they are easy to make and they taste great.

Betty was around cooking since she was young. She learned cooking basics in her household. She gained more experience from her high school classes.

“I learned a lot from my mother, and even more from Home Ec in high school,” she said, “and after that it was just trial and error.”

She recalls a story in which things went wrong in the kitchen.

“My mom had baked a cake,” she said. “While she was out doing chores, my sister had bumped the cake off of the counter, and I had to be the one to go tell her. She wasn’t upset at all, she just laughed. But we didn’t get to have any cake for dessert.”

She has been saving up her recipes for years. She finds new recipes from the internet, but she also has many that have been handed down to her from friends and relatives. On top of that, she has a small collection of cookbooks she uses to make classic meals.

She keeps herself busy by assisting different groups in Selby. She is a member of the Royal Neighbors, which is a volunteer group that helps out around the Selby nursing home. She is also involved in Ultra Group at Saint Anthony’s Church in Selby and does volunteer work at the Senior Citizens Center.

Betty Sieck’s Recipes

Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Pie

1 4-oz pkg cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup milk

1 8-oz container whipped topping

9 oz graham cracker crust

Chocolate syrup for decorating

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Add peanut butter and milk. Mix until Smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon and spread filling in crust. Top with swirls of chocolate. Refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

Chicken ‘n’ Dumplings

Cooked chicken

1 cup sifted flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp shortening

1/3 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

Sift flour, baking powder, salt in a large bowl. Cut in shortening until smooth. Pour in milk. Add egg. Mix only until flour is dampened (dough should be lumpy). Drop by spoonfuls on top of chicken. Cover tightly and steam for 12 minutes. Makes six dumplings.

Dump Salad

1 large can crushed pineapple (drained)

1 can cherry pie mix

1 can Eagle brand milk

1/2 container whipped cream

Mix ingredients in a large bowl and serve.

Pound Cake

1 yellow cake mix (or flavor of your choice)

4 eggs

1 stick butter melted

1 3.4-oz pkg pudding (flavor of your choice)

1 cup water

Mix together in a large bowl. Bake for 40 minutes at 350 degrees in a greased bundt pan. Cool 15 minutes and turn pan upside down so cake slides onto plate. Drizzle with frosting on top.

Freezing Cucumbers

2 quarts cucumbers

Chopped onions

2 Tbsp salt

2/3 cup oil

2/3 cup vinegar

2/3 cup sugar

1 tsp celery seed

Peel and wash cucumbers and slice thinly. In a large bowl, mix cucumbers with chopped onions and salt. Let stand for two hours. Rinse well with cold water, drain and return to bowl. Add oil, vinegar, sugar, and celery seed. Mix well and refrigerate overnight. For freezing, pack in plastic container. Freeze and wait at least a week before eating.

Corn Salad

1 green pepper, diced

1 cup red onion, sliced

1 to 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonaisse

2 cans whole kernel corn (drained)

Mix all together and top with crushed chili cheese fritos.