Betty Steiger was blessed with large family

Funeral services for Betty Steiger, 89, of Mobridge, will be held at UCC Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.

Family services will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at Kesling Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Peter’s Cemetery, rural Glenham.

Betty went to her home in heaven on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Betty Ann was born to William and Anna Marcia (Goodhope) Ballensky on Jan. 31, 1932, in Akaska. She attended school in Akaska for eight years and four years in Glenham while living in a dorm.

One weekend she went home with her friend, Vernetta Steiger, and met Milton. Two years later they married at Zion Lutheran Church in Akaska on Dec. 31, 1950.

The Steigers made their home on the county line until 1962 when they moved to Milton’s parents’ farm, where they celebrated 57 years of marriage.

They were blessed with four boys and one girl, 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Betty loved gardening, baking, hauling meals to the field, and taking fried chicken to 4-H rodeos.

Betty sewed clothes for her family, including coats, suits and christening gowns. She made an afghan for each of her grandchildren.

She was a member of Mobridge United Church of Christ, president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Pollock, and created the Steiger-Junker Family Reunion.

Betty is survived by five children, Mike (Brenda) Steiger of Mobridge, Dan (Nancy) Steiger of Mobridge, Karen (Dana) Schlomer of Mandan, North Dakota, Paul (Sheila) Steiger of Sturgis, and Phil (Linda) Steiger of Glenham; 14 grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Shoop, Megan Steiger, Justin (Cassi) Steiger, Tyson (Sarah) Steiger, Carmen (Shawn) Kuntz, Erin (Jesse) Hehr, Lance (Karrisa) Steiger, Sarah (Tate) Mowrer, Kay Steiger, Lucretia Steiger, Chauncy (Chad) Wright, Cheyenne (Will) Sitting Dog, Wyatt Steiger, and Lacy (Eric) Murray; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Owen, Hudson, Aurelia, Saffron, Bentleigh, Braxtyn, Bailey, Sydney, Reed, Tate, Hannah, Emily, Ally, Brandon, Grant, Brodey, Landon, Brinly, Colton, Cayenne, Uriah, Lyberti, Avery, Knightley, and Emsly.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Milton; her parents, William and Anna Marcia (Goodhope) Ballensky; and grandson, Bridger James Kuntz.