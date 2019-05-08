Bev comes through with Art’s Italian recipes

Art Coragiulo’s father, Joe, is one of the pioneers portrayed in this summer’s Living History, “They Weren’t All Norwegians,” put on by the Klein Museum on July 3 and 4.

Marlys Jundt has the scripts all ready and so I went out to Prairie Sunset and talked to Bev Coragiulo, Art’s wife. I told her I was doing a Cook of the Week about each of the nationalities featured and I was hoping she or her daughter, Pat Fuhrman, had some family recipes from Art’s side of the family. She apologized because she didn’t bring any recipes with her when she moved, because she doesn’t need to cook out there.

She thought for a minute and then said, “but I do have the clipping of when Art was Cook of the Week” on June 30, 1977.

Bingo! She’s as sharp as a tack and in less than five minutes she had the clipping out and I had struck gold.

Art’s family came from Timber Lake. Art was 21 when he served in WWII, “In every country in Europe.” He and Bev were married in 1948 and for 13 years he worked on the railroad and tended bar in Mobridge, but the pace was too much, and he quit to become a clerk at the post office in 1956. Bev worked at the telephone office and Art didn’t go to work until noon, so he prepared all the noon meals and had the table all set for her, then she prepared the evening meal.

There aren’t too many Italian names around anymore. One from the past is Magnifico, a name from Timber Lake. The father was a railroad worker and the mother and children visited Italy right before WWII. They were forbidden to return to the United States during the war and the oldest son, Michael, was forced to join the Italian army, which resulted in losing his American citizenship. Finally, in 1949, he was able to return. He planned to work for the railroad, start a blacksmith shop and apply to get his American citizenship back. Two of his sisters married while they were in Italy and weren’t expected to return except for visits. (Mobridge Tribune Jan. 6, 1949, front page)

A few others were Berradozzi and Procida. These two men were stonemasons and cement workers who built many lovely fireplaces in McLaughlin. Procida also owned a service station in McLaughlin for a while.

Enjoy Art’s recipes.

By Fay Jackman

Art Coragiulo’s

Stuffing for Chicken

(Makes enough for 2 chickens)

In mixing bowl combine:

4 eggs (2 eggs for each chicken)

Dash of salt and pepper

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 sprig parsley, chopped

3-5 cups bread crumbs

7 Tbsp parmesan cheese

Take the liver from the chicken, chop it and fry it. Place in bowl with other ingredients. Mix all together and stuff chickens.

Place in roasting pan. Baste in vegetable oil. Place potato slices around them in pan. Top the potato with sliced onion, chopped garlic and parsley and tomato bits as for garnish. Bake.

Lasagna

Serves 5 to 12

1 1/2 lbs lasagna noodles

2 1/2 lbs ground beef (or ricotta)

2 lbs mozzarella cheese

Tomato sauce

In a saucepan, put 2 tablespoons of cooking oil, onions (about half an onion, thinly sliced) and ground beef. Cook on low flame, stirring until brown and until water evaporates. Pour in two large cans of tomato sauce. Cook slowly for about two hours.

In a separate pot, boil water for noodles. Cook the noodles for a short time (They should be undercooked). Strain noodles and keep in strainer.

In a large rectangular pan, place a layer of tomato and ground beef sauce, then a layer of noodles, beat two eggs and pour over noodles for third layer, next a layer of sliced or chopped mozzarella. Repeat all the steps again beginning with another layer of tomato and ground beef sauce. When everything is used up, end with noodles topped with sauce and mozzarella.

Bake in oven at 400 degrees for 45 minutes to one hour. Test for doneness by inserting a fork. When the fork comes out clean it is done.

Meat Balls

2 lbs hamburger (lean ground beef)

1 cup parmesan cheese

2 eggs

2 to 4 cloves of chopped garlic

1/3 cup bread crumbs

salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together and form into balls.

Sauce

In large saucepan over medium heat, put l medium can of tomatoes, l can of water, salt and pepper to taste, 1 12-oz can of tomato paste, pinch of parsley flakes, pinch of garlic salt, pinch of oregano, and pinch of dry onion flakes or 2 tablespoons of fresh chopped onions. Add catsup to thicken. Cook 30 minutes, then add meatballs and simmer from 2 to 4 hours.

Sauce can be served with your choice of spaghetti or any pasta.

Eggplant Patties

1 medium eggplant, pared and cubed

1 1/4 cups rich round cracker crumbs (may substitute Pepperidge Farm dressing or 20 soda crackers)

1 1/4 cups (5 oz) shredded mozzarella (may substitute sharp American cheese)

2 slightly beaten eggs

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1 clove garlic, minced (2 tsp minced dry garlic)

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

2 Tbsp cooking oil

In covered saucepan, cook eggplant in boiling water until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain very well and mash. Stir in crumbs, cheese eggs, parsley, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Shape into 8 patties about 3 inches in diameter. Cook in hot oil about 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Makes four servings.

Stuffed eggplant

1 large eggplant, cut in half, spoon out “flesh” cook for 10 minutes. Drain well, add:

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1 egg

Pinch of garlic salt

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 small fresh onion, chopped

1 small can tomatoes

1/4 lb lean ground beef

Mix all ingredients well and spoon back into shells. Place in baking dish with about 1/2-inch of water. Bake uncovered in 325 degrees oven for about 1 hour. Use the parmesan cheese as topping. Serves 6.