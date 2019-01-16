Beverly Smith passes in Pierre

Beverly L. Smith, 80, of Pierre, died Jan. 11, 2019, at Pierre Care and Rehab Center.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.

Burial was in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Isburg Funeral Chapels of Pierre.

Beverly was born on Sept. 4, 1938, in Mobridge, to Frank and Lorena (Lenhart) Vojta. She grew up in Glenham and graduated from Glenham High School She continued her education at Mt. Marty College in Yankton for three years.

Beverly married James P. Smith on Aug. 6, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mobridge. To this union four children were born: Rebecca, Rhonda, Rachael and Jeffrey.

Beverly and Jim lived in several cities in South Dakota and moved to Pierre in 1976. Bev was an amazing wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim of Pierre; 4 children, Rebecca (Mark) Szucs of Amherst, Ohio, Rhonda (Al) Soto of Washington, D.C., Rachael (Cecil) Wallace of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Mary) Smith of Pierre; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Frank, Ramon and Ralph Vojta.