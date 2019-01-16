Mobridge Weather

10°F
wind speed: 7 mph ESE
 

Beverly Smith passes in Pierre

By Jay Davis | on January 16, 2019

Beverly L. Smith, 80, of Pierre, died Jan. 11, 2019, at Pierre Care and Rehab Center.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.
Burial was in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Isburg Funeral Chapels of Pierre.
Beverly was born on Sept. 4, 1938, in Mobridge, to Frank and Lorena (Lenhart) Vojta. She grew up in Glenham and graduated from Glenham High School She continued her education at Mt. Marty College in Yankton for three years.
Beverly married James P. Smith on Aug. 6, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mobridge. To this union four children were born: Rebecca, Rhonda, Rachael and Jeffrey.
Beverly and Jim lived in several cities in South Dakota and moved to Pierre in 1976. Bev was an amazing wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim of Pierre; 4 children, Rebecca (Mark) Szucs of Amherst, Ohio, Rhonda (Al) Soto of Washington, D.C., Rachael (Cecil) Wallace of Columbus, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Mary) Smith of Pierre; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Frank, Ramon and Ralph Vojta.

More From Obituaries Go To The Obituaries Section

Edna Huber was longtime volunteer
Sally Demery was loving wife, mother
Maria Johnson loved her garden