Big, burly Dana Scott Barnes loved ‘Jesus Loves Me’

Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called our dear Dana Scott Barnes’ name 25 September 2021, at 1119 hours (11:19 a.m. civilian time). He was the love of Deborah Ann Barnes’ life. He dearly expressed his love to Debs by moving her to Glenham to take her mother to church at St. Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran, the church her grandfather helped build.

Dana was thrilled to answer Jesus’ call as he had yearned for His call a long time. Many knew Dana had been in major accidents, including breaking his neck while body surfing at Venice Beach in California in 1984, two months after son, Daniel, was born. Many may have not known how much pain he endured daily from all these accidents, and he would not allow Debs to tell. He longed to be with Jesus. His favorite song was “Jesus Loves Me.” Yes, the big burly guy loved that song. Many a time, when he had a particularly rough day, Dana and Debs sang “Jesus Loves Me” to go to bed or get through tough times. He hungered to be with Jesus where there is no more pain, no more sorrow; he knew Jesus paid for the sins of the world for all time, including his. He believed and trusted in Jesus’ death and resurrection for his salvation and loved to witness Jesus’ name. His family rejoices in Jesus’ victory in his life.

Dana loved to tell he was born on the south side of Chicago, 17 November 1951 …and that his family told him they took him kicking and screaming all the way to Los Angeles when he was 3 years old. His growing years were not easy. They lived in the projects of Los Angeles. He always knew three or four ways to get home living in the projects – in case something was “going down” on the way. He could tell you in which parts of LA you needed to pack. He went into the Watts area on a Friday night during the Watts riots, without a second thought. He loved to tell so many of the families in the projects took him in for meals when his mother fell ill a while. He said he ate the BEST there, all kinds of ethnic foods – as each building generally was a different ethnicity; in fact, he loved chitlings.

Dana served honorably in the Army from 16 July 1969 to 31 January 1972, getting out as a Spec-4 in the Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) 138th Engineer Group at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in country from 16 December 1969 through 18 November 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and two Overseas Bars. He qualified as a Sharpshooter (M-14, rifle). He served for a short while as crew chief on the Skycrane, a helicopter with capabilities of lifting 20,000 pounds or towing 21 tons, max speed of 130 knots over 200 nautical miles. He was attached to Assault Support Helicopter Company (Heavy) 652nd Transportation Detachment, Heavy Helicopter Maintenance, and 652nd Skycranes, at Long Binh, Vietnam. He was in charge of getting the loads lifted, transported, and delivered securely. He also served as a supply clerk at Ft Riley, and his singular efforts ensured his unit passed a supply audit, first time in many years.

His main work was as a technician. He was a “super tech” for a large business machines company, specialty fiber optics, for many years. His favorite work was as a conservation technician, at Indian Creek Recreation Area, Mobridge, as he explained it: conserving functionality of buildings, park maintenance equipment, docks (pushing in and out as dictated by water level and season, and repairing them), and spraying acres and acres of weeds. He was employed there to his dying day.

Dana was previously married to Mary Jo, having children, Diana and Daniel.

Our dear LORD blessed Dana with 25,515 days on this earth. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (a Navy Veteran) and seven children. He found out through Ancestry about his daughter Amy on 6 March 2019, her husband, Brad Boggess (an Army Veteran) and their four children, grandchildren to Dana, Dianna (Chance) Patterson, Michael (Aubrey) Wilkinson, Trent (Ashleigh) Boggess (Dana’s great-grandsons Bradlee Andrew and Everet Cole), Trevor (Emily Jobe) Boggess (Dana’s great-granddaughter, Dianna Elizabeth). Dana’s distinction about his great-grands was that he always teased when telling any audience about the three of them, saying: “Debs is too young to have great-grands.” He was so very thrilled to have great-grands, saying that he was great about something no one could ever take away from him.

Daughter Diana knew Dana the longest in his immediate family, husband Aaron Holub and their three children, Eli, Joshua, and Rebekah. Son Daniel Barnes (Navy contractor), his wife Kristen, their sons, grandsons Declan and Lucas. He added four stepchildren 1 December 2000 when he married Deborah Ann Fowler, daughter Jen, her husband Jason Watson (a Navy Veteran), their three children: granddaughter Codie, grandson Christian – US Navy, active-duty military (wife Haley – Navy Veteran), and grandson Colton; son Remington Shock, his daughter Caelan (granddaughter); daughter Adrienne Shock; and daughter Alanna, her husband and fire fighter, Brian Farmer, their two daughters, granddaughters Kassidy and Kayden.

Totals are seven children with five spouses, 16 grandchildren with five spouses, and three great-grandchildren. Dana dearly, dearly loved every one of them. He loved to tell everyone about them. He made it clear if needed, he would have laid down his life for any one of them to keep them safe. He was very proud of all of them and called all of them “ours.”

He is also survived by his mother, Jean Brown, and his brothers: Jim (Judy) Barnes with two sons and one grandson; Bob (Laurie) Barnes, with two sons, one daughter; Bill (Connie) one son, one daughter, and six grandkids; and Dale (Marian) Barnes, with two daughters, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

His father, Robert Barnes, passed in 1990. His stepfather passed in 1992. His sister, Teddy Van Ornam, passed in 2010, her husband Bill a few years later, Teddy had two sons and four grandchildren. His dear grandson and namesake, Gideon Scott Holub, preceded him to the arms of our dear Savior Jesus in 2020 at 10 years of age.

Family and friends service at St Jacobi Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glenham was at 1900 hours on 1 October 2021. The Service of Christian Victory for Dana Scott Barnes was officiated by Pastor Bryant Laude at Zion Lutheran Church, Mobridge, at 1000 hours on 2 October 2021.Committal Service will be Tuesday 12 October 2021 at the Black Hills National Cemetery officiated by Pastor Bryant Laude, Dana’s pastor at 1000 hours with military honors. All are welcome.

