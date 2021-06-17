Big fish give Olsons Denny Palmer Memorial win

Josh Olson of Hettinger, North Dakota, and Monte Olson of Lemmon came up big on Lake Oahe for the second year in a row, winning the 11th annual Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic on Saturday.

The father/son duo used two walleye that weighed in at more than nine pounds to bring home a tourney-winning 24.57 pounds and earn the top prize of $7,500.

The Olsons win comes on the heel of capturing the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit title held here early last summer.

Two Selby anglers who have spent most of the last six years collecting checks came in second. Last year’s winners, Corey Sandmeier and Brent Reilley, netted 19.23 pounds for second place and $3,750.

Along with winning last year’s Classic, they placed 15th in 2019, second in 2018, 10th in 2016 and teamed with Gary Beck of Selby to win the 2015 title.

Third place and $2,500 went to the Huron team of Alex Babcock, Jim Babcock and Tyler Babcock, who brought in 18.02 pounds.

The 2019 champions, Blake, Taylor and Ron Anderson of Groton took seventh place. The trio caught 14.49 pounds and made $800.

Jim Larson topped all the Mobridge anglers. Larson teamed with son, Justin, and grandson, Trevor, of Ipswich, to take earn a top 10 finish in ninth place. The Larsons brought in 13.21 pounds and earned $600.

The Johnsons, Andy of Aberdeen, Gene of Groton and Bret of Vermillion, placed for the second year in row. They took 10th with 13.08 for $500. The team took eighth last year.

Mobridge anglers Craig Schaefbauer and Jason Voegele, along with Brian Schaefbauer of Mandan, North Dakota, took 11th where 12.71 pounds was worth $400.

The 103 teams combined to catch 415 walleyes weighing a total of 684.78 pounds. Forty-one teams netted a full creel of six fish. Eleven teams got skunked.

Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic

Top 15: 1. Josh Olson, Hettinger, North Dakota, Monte Olson, Lemmon, 24.57, $7,500; 2. Corey Sandmeier, Brent Reilley, Selby, 19.23, $3,750; 3. Alex Babcock, Jim Babcock, Tyler Babcock, Huron, 18.02, $2,500; 4. Gregory Nehlich, Mitchell Nehlich, Aberdeen, Dan Neiber, Huron, 15.12, $1,750; 5. Brent Nisley, Bennett, Nebraska, John Irwin, Lincoln, Nebraska, Tommy Brown, 14.86, $1,000; 6. Cody Stoner, Redfield, Dustin Otto, Tulare, Brandon Smith, Aberdeen, 14.63, $900; 7. Blake Anderson, Taylor Anderson, Ron Anderson, Groton, 14.49, $800; 8. James Severson, Sioux Falls, Toby Severson, Mandan, North Dakota, 13.66, $700; 9. Jim Larson, Mobridge, Justin Larson, Trevor Larson, Ipswich, 13.21, $600; 10. Andy Johnson, Aberdeen, Gene Johnson, Groton, Bret Johnson, Vermillion, 13.08, $500; 11. Craig Schaefbauer, Mobridge, Jason Voegele, Mobridge, Brian Schaefbauer, Mandan, North Dakota, 12.71, $400; 12. Tyler Kampa, Groton, Cole Kampa, Columbia, Nick Kampa, Aberdeen, 11.97, $400; 13. Ross Emineth, Landon Emineth, Dan Emineth, Bismarck, North Dakota, 11.11, $400; 14. Layne Glines, Watertown, Mathew Glines, Watertown, Ashley Slaton, McDonough, Georgia, 11.07, $400; 15. Spencer Merchant, Huron, Dawn Merchant, Huron, Wade Kaiser, Cavour, 11.01, $400.