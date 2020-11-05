Big plays, mighty defense lead Tigers past St. Thomas More

Facing their biggest test of the year, the Tigers passed with flying colors, defeating St. Thomas More 20-9 at Tiger Stadium on Thursday in the Class 11B quarterfinals.

“You have no idea how proud I am of these guys,” said coach Paul Goehring. “Before the game I asked them, ‘What are we going to do if we lose somebody? What are we going to with our backs against the wall? How are we going to respond?’ Well, we responded! They came out and smashed us in the mouth and we responded!”

It looked like things were going to go the Tigers’ way right off the bat when St. Thomas More fumbled and Bryston Goehring recovered the ball at the 40-yard line. Four plays later, the Tigers were knocking on the door at the two, but by fourth down the Tigers were 12 yards out and a desperation pass into the end zone was intercepted.

The Tiger defense responded by forcing a three-and-out and on the second play of the Tigers’ drive, Cayden Eisemann found Bryston Goehring on the sideline. Goehring snagged the ball, stepped past a fallen Cavalier and raced to the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Both defenses controlled the rest of the first quarter and most of the second quarter.

But, midway through the second quarter, the Tigers were forced to punt. A high snap made Bryston Goehring have to try and run the ball. He only got back to the line of scrimmage, giving the Cavaliers the ball at the Tiger 35. The Cavalier got one first down before the Tiger defense stiffened. St. Thomas More had an answer when Jack Green kicked a 30-yard field goal with three-and-a-half minutes left in the half.

The Tigers turned the tide with three straight possessions in the second half. On their second possession of the third quarter, the Tigers drove 76 yards in six plays. Eisemann and Bryston Goehring covered every yard with a 46-yard completion and 12-yarder and then an 18-yard touchdown when Eisemann threw the ball into the end zone behind the defender’s back and Goehring went to the ground to snare. The Tigers did not score on their next possession, but did use up 11 plays on a drive that took them to the Cavalier 8-yard line before St. Thomas More blocked the field goal attempt.

After forcing a Cavalier punt on the second play of the fourth quarter, the Tigers went on a game-deciding 90-yard drive. Starting on their own 10, the Tigers got out of the hole with an 11-yard Bryston Goehring reception followed by a defensive interference call that moved the ball to the 31. Four plays later, Eisemann hit Zane Reinert across the middle and Reinert turned up field for a 30-yard gain. On second down, Bryston Goehring ran a post, Eisemann hit him in stride and 28 yards later the Tigers had a 20-3 lead with 9:15 left in the game.

St. Thomas More answered with its only touchdown of the game on a 54-yard Jed Sullivan to Trey Herrboldt touchdown but the Tigers answered on both sides of the ball.

The Tigers’ ensuing possession did not produce points, but driving for seven plays took valuable time off the clock.

On the Cavaliers next possession, Braden Goehring picked off a Sullivan pass, giving the Tigers the ball back with just five minutes to play. Braden Goehring then took a screen pass and raced 42 yards to take the ball down to the Cavalier 20 with 3:21 to play. The Tigers did not score but by the time they gave up the ball on downs, there was just 1:12 left in the fourth quarter and the Tigers were on their way to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010.

The Tigers gained 418 yards on offense, but only 36 came on the ground. When a fullback Trace Cerney went down with an ankle injury early in the game, Goehring decided he was going to let his quarterback control the game and the clock with his right arm.

Eisemann responded with a career-high 382 yards passing, completing 20 of 41 attempts. His three touchdowns went to Bryston Goehring who finished with nine catches for 201 yards. Braden Goehring added seven catches for 127 yards.

“I just thought if we could complete passes the clock would keep running, and it worked,” said Goehring, “Caden did a good job of finding the open guy and the offensive line did good job handling their blitz.”

With a running game that featured 215-pound Ryan Wojcik and 205-pound Charles Larson, the Cavaliers came to Tiger Stadium planning to use their powerful running game, but the Tiger defense thought otherwise. St. Thomas More had just 50 yards on 33 carries, an average of 1.5 yards per carry.

“Our defense has been playing lights out all year,” said Goehring, “and that’s an exclamation point.”

Ashton Pfitzer led the Tiger defense with 10.5 tackles and two quarterback sacks.

“Ashton played phenomenal,” said Goehring, adding, “Gabe Jerome, the defensive line and the whole defense stepped up.

Jerome finished with seven tackles. Bryston Goehring and Eisemann had six tackles each. Zane Reinert matched Pfitzer with two quarterback sacks.

“It was a game of great defense and big plays,” said Goehring.

Seahawks

The Tigers advance to the state semifinals against Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Bridgewater.

“This is absolutely going to be our biggest test of the year,” said Goehring.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan is 10-0. After an 8-0 regular season, the defending Class 11B champions defeated Lead-Deadwood 53-0 in the opening round before handing Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central at 42-6 loss on Thursday.

“They’re just a good football tradition, the type of program that has won a lot of games,” said Goehring. “They are big and physical up front. Their backs are a little quicker than St. Thomas More’s and they’re both good backs.”

Friday’s game will be just teh second meeting between Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan and Mobridge-Pollock. The Seahawks beat the Tigers 47-6 in the playoff quarterfinals in 2018.

The Tigers are a little dinged up in the injury department with Cerney’s ankle and Braden Goehring suffered a shoulder injury late in the St. Thomas More game.

Both players are planning on being of the field for the semifinal game.

St. Thomas More (7-2) 0 3 0 6- 9

Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 7 0 7 6- 20

First Quarter

MP- Bryston Goehring 40 pass from Cayden Eisemann (Braden Goehring kick), 4:49

Second Quarter

STM- Jack Green 30 field goal, 3:38

Third Quarter

MP- Bryston Goehring 18 pass from Eisemann (Braden Goehring kick), 6:13

Fourth Quarter

MP- Bryston Goehring 28 pass from Eisemann (conversion failed), 9:15

STM- Trey Herrboldt 54 pass from Jed Sullivan (kick failed), 8:41

St. Thomas More: Rushing 33-50 (Ryan Wojcik 15-33, Matthew Larson 5-26, Charles Larson 7-19, Herrboldt 1-5, Sullivan 5-(-33)); Passing (Sullivan 10-19-1-166); Receiving (Goble 5-87, Herrboldt 3-75, Wojcik 2-4); 11 first downs; 2 turnovers; 8-100 penalties. Defense: Ben Feist 5 tackles, C. Larson 4 tackles, Chael Thorn 4 tackles, Kellen Weber interception, Wocjik sack, M. Larson interception.

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 22-36 (Gavin Reinert 6-16, Eisemann 10-13, Braden Goehring 1-9, Trent Schmeichel 2-7, Trace Cerney 1-1, Bryston Goehring 2-(-10)); Passing (Eisemann 20-41-2-382); Receiving (Bryston Goehring 9-201, Braden Goehring 7-127, Zane Reinert 3-48, G. Reinert 1-6); 18 first downs; 3 turnovers; 7-45 penalties. Defense: Ashton Pfitzer 10.5 tackles, 2 sacks, Gabe Jerome 7 tackles, Bryston Goehring 6 tackles, fumble recovery, Cayden Eisemann 6 tackles, Zane Reinert 3.5 tackles, 2 sacks, Braden Goehring 3 tackles, interception.