Big, strong Chargers team too much for Lady Tigers

Hamlin overpowered the Lady Tigers 3-0 in the SoDak 16 at Groton Area High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Hamlin won in straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 27-25.

“The girls played with a lot of heart and never gave up,” said coach Rose Henderson. “I wish it would have ended differently, but it was a great season, and this team has nothing to hang their head about.”

The loss marks the third time in two years the Lady Tigers have fallen to Hamlin in a SoDak 16. Last year, the Chargers ended the season for Lady Tiger volleyball and basketball teams.

The Lady Tigers got off to a quick start, scoring the first four points of the match, but Hamlin, led by 5’10 players Ally Abraham and Gracelyn Leiseth, fought back and took the lead for the first time at 11-10. The Lady Tigers kept it close, but an Abraham block ended the set at 25-21.

The second set went awry when the Chargers took off on a 5-0 run at the midway point to take a 15-8 lead.

As Henderson said, the Lady Tigers never gave up. They fought with the Chargers in the third set. After falling behind 21-17, the Lady Tigers went on a 7-1 run to take a 24-22 lead, but then Abraham took over with 13 kills and a block to give the Chargers a 27-25 win and their second straight trip to the state volleyball tournament.

Mariah Goehring led the Lady Tiger offense with eight kills. Emma Keller and Charley Henderson had five each. The Lady Tigers out served the Chargers seven aces to three. Charley Henderson had three aces and Goehring had two. Keller led setting with 16 assists.

On defense, Reagan Weisbeck led in back with 15 digs. Ava Stoick had nine and Leah Overland had eight. Landyn Henderson gave the Hamlin big girls a hard time up front with three blocks.

Abraham led the Chargers with 17 kills and three blocks. Leiseth tallied 12 kills, while Addison Neuendorf and Emily Everson had four kills each.

Lady Tigers rip Cubs in Region 6A semis

With their trip to the SoDak 16 on the line, the Lady Tigers disposed of Chamberlain 3-0 on Thursday in the Region 6A Volleyball Tournament semifinals at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers trailed just once all night and that was in the early stages of the third set. They controlled most of the action in winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

“It was a very good team effort,” said coach Henderson. “We served aggressively, keeping them from running a middle-oriented offense. We implemented our game plan on shutting down [Mya] Knippling with a double block.”

The Lady Tigers ripped off 14 aces to just four for the Cubs. Landyn Henderson led the way with four aces, while Emma Keller had three, and Mariah Goehring, Leah Overland and Katy Kemnitz had two each.

Spreading the ball around led to eight Lady Tigers combining for 29 kills. Overland had match-high six kills. Goehring, Keller and Emily Hatzenbuhler had five each. Raelyn Aberle was a spark off the bench with four kills.

Keller and Kemnitz kept the Cubs off balance with their setting while combining for 20 assists. Keller led with 13 assists.

The Lady Tiger defense did its part with 62 digs and eight blocks. Ava Stoick led the back row with 19 digs. Reagan Weisbeck and Henderson added nine each. Henderson led the net defense with 3.5 blocks.

Jayslee Petersen led the Cubs with three aces, three kills and 17 digs. Knippling finished with three kills and three blocks.

MPHS (24-9) 21 15 25

Hamlin (26-6) 25 25 27

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 54-61, 7 aces (Charley Henderson 3, Mariah Goehring 2, Emma Keller 1, Katy Kemnitz 1); Setting 90-91, 23 assists (Keller 16, Kemnitz 7); Hitting 83-97, 25 kills (Goehring 8, Keller 5, C. Henderson 5, Landyn Henderson 3, Leah Overland 2, Emily Hatzenbuhler 1, Raelyn Aberle 1); Blocks 7 (L. Henderson 3, Aberle 1.5, Hatzenbuhler 1.5, Keller 1, Goehring .5, C. Henderson .5); Digs 45 (Reagan Weisbeck 15, Ava Stoick 9, Overland 8, C. Henderson 4, Goehring 3, Keller 3, Kemnitz 2, L. Henderson 1).

Hamlin: Serving 3 aces (Addison Neuendorf 1, Ava Prouty 1, Ally Abraham 1); Hitting 40 kills (Abraham 17, Gracelyn Leiseth 12, Neuendorf 4, Emily Everson 4, Kami Wadsworth 3); Blocks 3 (Abraham 3).

Chamberlain (9-21) 18 15 17

MPHS (24-8) 25 25 25

Chamberlain: Serving 4 aces (Jayslee Petersen 3); Setting 8 assists (Chesney Mutziger 7); Hitting 9 kills (Mya Knippling 3, Petersen 3); Blocks 3 (Knippling 3); Digs 58 (Petersen 17, Leigha Long 10).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 62-71, 14 aces (Landyn Henderson 4, Emma Keller 3, Mariah Goehring 2, Leah Overland 2, Katy Kemnitz 2, Raelyn Aberle 1); Setting 83-84, 20 assists (Keller 13, Kemnitz 7); Hitting 90-113, 29 kills (Overland 6, Goehring 5, Keller 5, Emily Hatzenbuhler 5, Aberle 4, Charley Henderson 2, L. Henderson 1, Ava Stoick 1); Blocks 8 (L. Henderson 3.5, Goehring 1.5, Hatzenbuhler 1.5, Overland .5, C. Henderson .5); Digs 62 (Stoick 19, Reagan Weisbeck 9, L. Henderson 9, Keller 8, Overland 8, Goehring 3, C. Henderson 3, Hatzenbuhler 1, Kemnitz 1, Aberle 1).