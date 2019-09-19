Bill Holz always put others first

Wilhelm “Bill” G. Holz, 82, of Bismarck, N.D., passed away on at home on Sept. 9, 2019.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Bill was born on Dec. 10, 1936, in Faith, to Wilhelm and Emily Holz. He was the youngest of 11 children. He was welcomed into the Schlomer family at the age of eight by Walter and Maria Schlomer in Glenham a year into their marriage. The Schlomer’s unselfish love and Christian example helped pave the way for the man he would become.

Bill graduated high school in 1955 and lived in San Diego, Calif., where he joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany.

In 1963, he joined the Bismarck Fire Department. Through his co-worker, Charles “Dutch” Graves, he met his soon to be wife, Ardith Graves. They were married in October of 1965 and had three children. He continued to work for the fire department until his retirement in 2000. After Ardie’s retirement they enjoyed spending the cold winters in a much warmer Arizona. Throughout his life he was generous with his time, always putting others first, and was well-loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

Bill leaves behind his wife, Ardith (nee Graves) Holz; his children, Cora (Brad) Griffith, Tracy (Joni) Holz, and Elizabeth Holz; his grandchildren, Brady and Taylor Griffith; his siblings, Larry (Marlene) Schlomer, Lorna (Arnie) Lemke, Dorotha (Willis) Hall, Mary Anne (Jason) Person, Michael (Becky) Schlomer, Danne (Colleen) Schlomer, Dick Rasmussen and Joy Palmer. He also leaves numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm and Emily Holz and Walter and Maria Schlomer; his siblings, Malinda Holz, May Williams, Alfred Holz, Leo Holz, Gertrude Heck, Ann Sommerlade, Evan Morrison, Minnie Schlauch and Sophie Rasmussen; his niece, Linda Rasmussen; and his nephew, Stuart Pfenning.