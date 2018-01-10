Bill Imberi loved to tinker

Funeral services for Bill Imberi, 83, of Mobridge, were held Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Bill passed away at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Balzer “Bill” Imberi was born on Jan. 29, 1934, at his home on the farm in Hillsview. He was the second child of 11 born to John and Helen (Martian) Imberi. He attended school until the eighth grade when his family needed him on the farm. In the summer of 1948, his family moved to a farm near Glencross.

Bill married June Baer on Jan. 29, 1957, in Glencross. During the first couple of years of marriage they moved around while Bill worked construction, living in Timber Lake, Mobridge, Chicago, Ill., and Pierre before moving back to Mobridge in 1958, where they since resided. While in Mobridge, Bill worked as a carpenter for William Wendt, a mechanic for the Ford garage and delivered gas for many years for Homgas. In the mid 1970s, he started his own appliance repair business, something he did ever since. In 1976, Bill and family moved out to the farm where he since resided. While on the farm, he raised hogs and livestock.

Bill enjoyed gardening, farming, playing cards, spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was also a very good cook and loved to tinker, spending hours in his shop working on things. He was a father to many besides his own children and no one ever left his house hungry. Church was very important to Bill. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was also a longtime member of the Moose Club.

Bill is survived by seven children, Craig (Sandi) Imberi of Mobridge, Joyce Holzer of Spearfish, Suzi (Darrell) McKeown of Brookings, Carla Hauck of Spearfish, Mark (Debra) Imberi of Mobridge, Mary (Jim) Schneider of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Lisa (Paul) Schneider of Spearfish; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alex (Linda) Imberi of Rapid City and Larry (Sandy) Imberi of Phoenix, Ariz.; and seven sisters, Cecilia “Sis” (Willy) Hepper of Mobridge, Martha Gibson of Chicago, Margaret (Larry) Taylor of Black Hawk, Katherine Knudson of Mobridge, Beverly (Jerome) Kramer of Summerset, Althea “Tootie” (Bill) Herman of Enfield, Conn., and Joan (Dale) Dietrich of Tea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June on April 1, 2012; grandson, Mickey Imberi; and sister, Marcella Kraft.