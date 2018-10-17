Bird numbers are up, but so are crops

The numbers say there are birds out there, but pheasant hunters had a hard time finding them during the residential opener last weekend.

According to Mobridge Area GFP Conservation Officer Trevor Laine, hunters had a difficult time filling their limits, but he said the bird numbers are up from last year.

“Residents had some success but not like the numbers we have seen in the past,” he said. “With the crops still out in the fields, they have a lot of cover. I would say that is where the birds are hanging out.”

Laine said he has seen more pheasants in this area in his normal day-to-day work.

“I’m seeing more than I did last year,” he said. “But the numbers are still down from our 10-year average.”

Laine said the bird numbers are “spotty” with some areas having more birds than others.

“There are places where there are a lot of birds,” he said.

Laine said if the farmers are able to get out in the fields more this week, hunters could have an easier time finding birds. He said he expects a good hunting season overall.

“It will be busy the first week or two,” he said. “Whether they come back depends on the bird numbers.”

Return hunters

Kelly Kemnitz, who owns and operates the MoRest Motel in Mobridge with her husband Brent, said the tradition of coming to South Dakota the first weekend of the traditional season is still strong no matter what the predictions are, but that the GFP summer survey numbers have an impact on the number of hunters that come to town during the season.

“We have a lot of people who come back every year,” she said. “When the word gets out that the numbers are up that is good for us.”

Kelly said they have guests that reserve rooms for next year before they leave the state to return home.

“We have a lot of return customers each year,” she said. “For as long as I can remember we have had one group that has been staying with us, even when my parents had the motel.”

The weather forecast looks good for both the ongoing harvest and the opener. According to the National Weather Service, there is little precipitation in the forecast for the next 10 days. For Saturday it is expected to be sunny and dry, with a high near 53. On Sunday, it is forecast to be sunny and near 60. The wind both days is expected to be about 10 miles per hour.

During the week, temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and next week in the mid to high 50s. Shooting hours are noon (central time) to sunset for the first seven days of the season (Oct. 20 to 26) and then 10 a.m. until sunset. The season ends on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

– Katie Zerr –