Bison pleads guilty to all charges, facing more in Burleigh Co.

A former Mobridge resident pleaded guilty Thursday, April 21, to four felonies and two misdemeanors charges in Morton County.

Wade Bison, 39, who now lives in Fargo, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from a March 21 incident that resulted in the death of a Mandan man. Bison admitted to driving the pickup that struck Erwin Leon Geigle, 77, on the west side of Mandan High School near the All Seasons Arena before leaving the scene.

According to the court report, there were more than six consistent eyewitnesses in addition to video evidence presented by the state. A witness statement read in court stated that the witness saw sparks from the crash and saw a man attempting to get to his feet in front of the vehicle, but said the truck kept hitting him.

Bison told the judge he was guilty of all charges. He is facing additional charges in Burleigh County in connection with an accident that occurred while Bison was fleeing police.

Bison fled from police in Mandan after the hit-and-run which ended when the vehicle he was driving hit an SUV pushing both vehicles down an embankment in Bismarck.

Bison is scheduled to appear in Burleigh County Court on Wednesday, April 27. If he pleads not guilty in Burleigh County Court, he will waive his rights to a trial.

