Bizardie shoots Todd County to win over Tigers

Aiden Bizardie went off for 31 points to lead Todd County to a 72-67 win over the Tigers in Mission on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Mike Bush said that while it was yet another loss for the Tigers, the game was another step in the right direction.

“We’re scoring points,” said Bush. “Back in December and early January we weren’t doing that. The kids are still excited about playing the game.”

The game was close throughout. Todd County led at each of the quarter breaks, but never by more than four.

Bizardie scored 12 in the third quarter when the Falcons built a lead of 56-48, but the Tigers finished the quarter on a 6-2 run to the Todd County lead to 58-54.

The Tigers got within two points with 3:29 to play on a Reese Cerney basket, but Todd County’s Bryce Hammer made two straight shots and Bizardie added a basket to lift the lead back to six. The Tigers had two chances to cut into the lead, but four free throws resulted in just two points and the Falcons answered with a basket and two Bizardie free throws to seal the win.

Bizardie scored 18 points in the second half and led all scorers with 31 points, hitting 10 field goals and nine of 11 free throws.

“He made some shots,” said Bush. “He was making right-handed shots, left-handed shots, off-balance shots.”

Bizardie hit two buzzer-beaters in the first half, a three in the first quarter and a driving bank shot to end the half.

David Espinoza scored 12 points in the second quarter and 16 in the game but was shut out in the second half. Kaine Redfish added nine points and seven rebounds.

Tom Zott led the Tigers with 20 points and six rebounds. He hit eight of 10 shots from the charity stripe. Braxton Albers scored 13 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Trace Cerney scored 13 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Groton Area

The Tigers play the Groton Area Tigers in Groton on Saturday with the first JV game of the Tiger/Lady Tiger doubleheader tipping off at 2 p.m.

Bush said he expects a close, hard-fought game against 5-11 Groton Area.

“Maybe it’s time we win one of these close games,” said Bush. “We’re all anxious to win some games.”

The Tigers and Groton Area are playing for the 20th time in an on-again, off-again series that started way back in 1936. The Tigers lead the all-time series 11-8, including a 42-39 win in Mobridge last season. The home team has won the last 10 games in the series.

Mobridge-Pollock (4-12) 13 36 54 67

Todd County (6-10) 16 39 58 72

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 2 0-0 5, Braxton Albers 4 3-4 13, Caden Halsey 4 0-0 11, Trace Cerney 5 2-4 13, Tom Zott 5 8-10 20, Noah Feyereisen 1 0-0 2, Bryston Goehring 1 0-0 3, Totals 22 13-18 67.

Todd County: Bryce Hammer 1 0-0 4, Aiden Bizardie 10 9-11 31, David Espinoza 5 4-4 16, Jacob Crow Eagle 3 0-0 6, Kaine Redfish 3 3-3 9, Tyre Primeaux 1 0-0 2, Jacob Wike 2 0-0 4, Mark Rogers 1 0-0 2, Totals 26 16-18 72.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 10 (Halsey 3, Albers 2, Zott 2, R. Cerney, T. Cerney, Goehring; Todd County 4 (Bizardie 2, Espinoza 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 25 (Albers 7, Zott 6, T. Cerney 4, R. Cerney 4); Todd County 25 (Redfish 7, Bizardie 6, Espinoza 6). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 15; Todd County 15. Turnovers 12: Mobridge-Pollock; Todd County 6.