Black Hills Receiver says facility is not financially viable

(Editor’s note: The following is the latest information on the closing of the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center. As we receive more information about this breaking story, it will be passed on to our readers through our website and Facebook page. We appreciate your patience and will continue to search for further information to share with our readers.)

Black Hills Receiver LLC, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 14, that it has determined that it is in the best interest of the residents, under the circumstances, to carefully plan for and pursue closure of two skilled nursing facilities, the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation and Madison Care and Rehabilitation Centers.

According to Derrick Haskins of the South Dakota Department of Health, in order to close a nursing facility, it must provide the Department of Health, residents, and their families with 60 days notice and ensure that all patients have appropriate transfer plans in place prior to closure.

In this case, since the facility is also in receivership, Black Hills Receiver, LLC will also need permission from the sixth circuit court. If the request for closure is approved, the earliest date the facilities could close is Jan. 31, 2019.

According to Black Hills Receivership, the South Dakota Department of Health has been notified of the request to close the facilities and closure plans have been submitted to ensure federal requirements are met.

A projected lack of funds to operate these two facilities was the reason given for the proposed plan to close these facilities.

On May 1, 2018, nineteen South Dakota healthcare facilities formerly operated by Skyline Healthcare affiliates were placed in receivership with Black Hills Receiver LLC in an effort to stabilize their operations. Since then, Black Hills Receiver LLC has provided operational expertise and critical administrative support services to enable the employees of these facilities to focus on delivering quality resident care. In an AP story, Black Hills Receiver, LLC stated it has been determined that these two nursing facilities will not generate enough income to cover all of the necessary operating expenses on a long-term basis. This means that it is not feasible to operate these two facilities going forward. Only after full assessment, consideration, and evaluation did the Receiver determine that proposing an organized plan for closure and closing the facilities is in the best interest of the residents, under the circumstances.

– Katie Zerr –