Blankartz shoots low round at Hub City

Will Blankartz led the Tigers with a 34th place finish at the Hub City Golf Invitational in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Blankartz shot 95. He opened with 50 before cutting five strokes for 45 on the back nine.

Sean Moser was two strokes back at 97 for 38th place. Moser gained five strokes on the back nine also, shooting 51-46.

Peter Fried shot 114 for 58th, going out in 58 and coming in in 56.

Ketch Claymore finished 60th with 63-57-120. He had the biggest rebound, taking six strokes off on the back nine.

Jake Olson of Watertown and Caleb Barse of Tiospa Zina had the low rounds of the tourney. They each shot 2-under 69.

Watertown shot 298 to win the team title. The Tigers finished ninth at 426.

The Tigers have two meets this week. They play the Chamberlain Invitational on Thursday and the Pierre Invitational on Monday.

Due to a scheduling conflict with Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre, the Big Dakota Conference Meet will now be in Winner on Sept. 14. The original date of the BDC, Sept. 9, will now be an invitational held here at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

