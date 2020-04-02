During this time of uncertainty in our country and community, caring for others is one of the most important factors of this time. With a blood drive schedule for Mobridge on Tuesday, April 7, Darcey Dykhouse of Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics said it is now more important than ever to donate blood.

According to the American Red Cross there is a critical need for blood product donations during this coronavirus pandemic. Blood drives continue to be canceled at an alarming rate and patients need a sufficient blood supply throughout the many weeks of this crisis and beyond. Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment to give in the days and weeks ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood or platelets.

Blood donation is part of healthcare’s critical infrastructure. Healthy donors can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations.

“Even in the midst of COVID-19 this something that really needs to be done,” she said. “Those who need this blood are people who are battling cancer, moms who just delivered, trauma patients.”

Dykhouse said there will be changes to the normal donor routine, special safety measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of their donors. According to Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Vitalant Blood Services, the local blood collection service in this area said the safety of donors is the utmost priority of the staff. He said there will be an accelerated need for blood donations in the coming weeks.

Vassallo said new steps being taken during the COVID-19 crisis that will ensure the safety of the donors include taking their temperature before each donation, the implementation of social distancing, constant cleaning and sanitizing each station and more specific questions will be asked.

Dykhouse said normally after the process Mobridge donors receive homemade cookies and juice, but with the precautionary measures in place, there will be single serve snack packets and drinks. There will also be more questions during the interview.

She said new donors are signing up, there are still appointments available for the upcoming drive.

“The process will be different but it will still be critical,” she said. “My goal for every blood drive is to fill every appointment on the schedule.