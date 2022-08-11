Board approves policy changes on student conduct, eligibility

The Mobridge-Pollock School Board Monday, Aug. 8, approved changes to the interscholastic activities eligibility and the behavior eligibility code of conduct policies, for inclusion in the middle school and high school handbooks.

The first change includes changing the number of classes passed required for interscholastic activities (sports, drama, music, clubs, etc.) from two credit units (four classes) to having to pass all classes. Students will have to pass the classes they are taking. This includes all classes, not just classes offered in the district.

The other change to that policy is that the cycle for grade checks, which were formerly done every 4.5 weeks, will now be made every three weeks.

This means there will now be 24 grade checks in one school year. Formerly there were eight checks per school year.

Mobridge-Pollock Superintendent Dr. Tim Frederick told the board he feels this is a positive change as there are more staff to gather the data needed and it will, in the long run, keep students more aware of their eligibility status.

Students will be ineligible from one check to the next if they do not bring their grades up to meet the standard. Frederick said this will encourage better time management, study habits and communication with the students.

With this policy if a student is failing at grade check, there will be a one-week ineligibility period. If the grade is brought up to passing within that week, the student will be eligible until the next grade check. If the student is still failing, he/she will remain ineligible until the next grade check.

These changes are explained at length in the handbook on the school’s website.

There are changes to the student activities code of conduct for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade.

Frederick told the board, the policy is cleaner, easier to understand, clarifies consequences and helps the students to understand that when involved in any activity they not only represent the school district but the community as well.

The activities code of conduct deals with possession or use of tobacco; possession or use or distribution of mind-altering substances such as alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs; violations of this code and of state laws; any crime whether or not there has been a conviction; communication or images on electronic devises that pose a reasonable risk and that undermines the ability to manage orderly school operations.

The consequences for violations to this policy are as follows:

• First violation-Suspension from all student activity events for 14 consecutive days or two student events.

• Second violation-Suspension from participation in all students’ events for 42 consecutive calendar days or six school activity events.

• Third violation- Suspension from participation in all student events for 84 consecutive calendar days or 12 school activity events.

• Subsequent violations- Suspension from participation in all student events for 365 consecutive calendar days or one year of school activity events.

A further explanation of these changes, the due process and violations of team recommendations can be found in the student handbook on the district’s website.

Mileage reimbursement

Michelle Wientjes requested the board consider reimbursing her family for mileage accumulated while driving a student into Mobridge from her West River residence.

She had applied for the funds but had been denied by the district.

Wientjes told the board the trip from the family home to Freeman Davis School is about a 50-mile round trip, which she drives twice a day during the school year.

She also proposed that if mileage reimbursement was not possible, since there are now several bus routes that cover West River communities, if a bus could possibly meet her half-way to the school. The bus could meet her near the Sitting Bull Monument Road on Highway 1806, each day.

It would mean adding 20 minutes to the current bus route both in the morning and in the afternoon.

Wientjes told the board she wants to continue bringing her child and would be bringing two more in the future, into the community in which she does most of her business.

Frederick told Wientjes the transportation committee would review her request for the bus to meet her, but that reimbursement is not possible.

District policy is that in order to be reimbursed for mileage, the family must live within the district’s boundaries or within five miles of the district.

The district’s attorney and the state legislature has discouraged any reimbursement outside of that policy as it then brings into question open enrollment guidelines and recruitment questions.