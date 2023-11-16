Board reviews committee goings-on

A review of committees and their meetings was made at the Mobridge-Pollock High School Board meeting on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Frederick updated the board on the Grounds Committee, Technology Committee and the Mobridge-Pollock Lakota Education Committee.

But first, he thanked the committee members for their hard work at committee meetings.

“It really helps in looking at the future of our school district,” said Frederick.

The Grounds Committee is looking at some of the projects they would like to get done, including some big projects and some smaller projects.

Some of the things at the top of the list at finishing up with Tiger Stadium, especially with getting the handicap accessibility done so people can get to the bleachers and handicap access area from both sides of the bleachers. The bathrooms at Tiger Stadium are also on the list. Something will have to be done whether it be starting from scratch or refurbishing the existing building. They are looking at window treatment, not just at Freeman Davis but throughout all of the buildings. A new or replaced elevator is needed in the middle school/upper elementary building and they are looking at grants for the possibility of getting LED lighting for the entire school.

The Technology Committee discussed where school is at with various devices. School is way beyond one-to-one when it comes to Chrome Books. High school is slowly working its way to where every kid that comes in as a freshman will receive a new Chrome Book and will use that same book all the way through 12th grade. Also discussed the cost.

“Everything we do in this school, from us being here with the Wi-fi, our food service is all basically tied into technology, our campus is all technology, so we have a lot of license fees, that all ties into this,” said Frederick.

The Mobridge-Pollock Lakota Education Committee met last week and held election of officers, along with strategic planning and IPP (Indian Policies and Procedures) document changes.

“I’m very pleased with the direction they are going with this,” said Frederick.”

In other business, Frederick spoke briefly about the concern with the amount of state aid that will be available for the 2024-25 school year, telling the board more will be heard from the state legislature during the next session, but from discussions it sounds like the moneys received will not meet the historically high inflation rates.

The Beef to School Program is in the works.

“This is kind of an exciting thing for our school,” said Frederick.

The Beef to School Program, which will tie into the Wellness Policy, is an opportunity for the school to get fresh, local beef or bison, when down the line looking at the farm to school program, even vegetables. It will be tied into the wellness program. It will be teaching the younger students about all the different resources. As it moves forward, high school students will get the opportunity to learn about the different careers that could come from it.

Frederick also gave the board and update on fall sports and activities, stating he thought the MP kids did a great job this fall participating in all their different activities. He added that the mandatory students/parents/coaches meeting for winter sports is Thursday.

The board approved resignations for Tara Pateneaude, general education para-professional, and Cody Stotz as assistant football coach, accepting bids on a surplus refrigerator and also approved the snow removal bid with Jensen Rock & Sand.