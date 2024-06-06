Bob Pfitzer owned grocery stores

The funeral service for Robert “Bob” Pfitzer, 94, of Groton, and formerly of Aberdeen, Mobridge and Java, will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java, with Brian Nies officiating.

Burial will be at Java cemetery with military honors. Robert died Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Avantara in Groton.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street, Aberdeen.

Robert “Bob” Pfitzer was born April 5, 1930, to Matt and Maria (Hepper) Pfitzer in Java. He grew up and worked with his parents and five brothers on a farm near Java. During his school years, Bob enjoyed sports, especially basketball and football. Bob graduated from Java High School and later served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. After his time in the Army, he returned to the Java area.

On July 26, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Joyce Rosin at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java. Bob owned several grocery stores including the Red Owl in Java, as well as several other grocery stores in the surrounding areas. He was also a butcher for many years and well known for his homemade sausage.

Bob enjoyed sports, fishing, bowling, pool, caring for his lawn and playing canasta with his family and friends. He liked vintage cars, going to reunions in Java, and participating in parades with his horse and buggy. Bob, also known as “Buck” by his friends, was always a witty, fun-loving man that everyone enjoyed being around.

Bob was very active in his church and community. He was a hardworking man with a big heart who went above and beyond to help others.

He was a member of the American Legion, men’s church group, the Moose Lodge, and was a volunteer with the Java fire department. Bob had a special relationship with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them and making them laugh.

Grateful for having shared Robert’s life are his wife, Joyce Pfitzer; children, Craig Pfitzer and Tamara (Craig) Fletcher; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Jacobsen, Kyle Pfitzer, Taylor Pfitzer and Mikell (Aaron) Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Charli, and Skyler.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents Matt and Maria Pfitzer; and siblings, Gehbardt Pfitzer, Chris Pfitzer, Harold Pfitzer, Marvin Pfitzer, and Wayne Pfitzer.