Bob Salzer was passionate about being a truck driver

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Salzer, 56 of Plentywood, Mont., and formerly of Herreid, were held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Herreid Assembly of God Church. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood and Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge had charge of arrangements.

Bob was born to Milton and Virginia (Seibel) Salzer in Mobridge on Feb. 22,1962. He was raised and attended school in Herreid and graduated in 1980.

After graduation, he started custom harvesting with his uncle George Seibel in South Dakota and neighboring states. In 1982, he joined Salzer Trucking, hauling milk alongside his dad primarily around West River. On his route, he enjoyed handing out candy and visiting with the farmers when time allowed. When his nieces (Dawn and Heather) were in town, they often joined Uncle Bob on his route. Bob drove the milk route for years until the early 2000s until business slowed, at which time he started hauling concrete in Herreid.

When his dad moved to Plentywood to be near his daughter, Sharon (Salzer) Borah, he followed shortly after. In Plentywood he continued his passion of driving trucks for concrete companies. He hauled concrete, gravel, and drilling mud during the oil boom where he earned the name “Captain Mud Hauler.” Bob never turned down a call to work. He didn’t miss an opportunity to say “yaa” and jump in the truck when he got the call to come help. He often had his lunch pail and work boots nearby ready to go! He never complained about a hard day’s work.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed camping, fishing, attending country concerts at local and state fairs, and being with friends and family. Recently, he took many trips to Devils Lake, N.D., to spend time with his great nieces and nephew, sharing the things he loved with them. His patience with the kids and genuine attention he gave them will be irreplaceable and forever remembered and missed. In 2016, Bob was able to enjoy a cruise to the Panama Canal with his family. Bob was easy to please and enjoyed all a cruise had to offer! He was looking forward to a Caribbean cruise planned in January with more friends and family. He will be missed and celebrated on this trip and others.

His pride and joy were his nieces and his great nieces (Kaylee and Taya) and nephew (Talon). He didn’t miss a birthday, holiday, or simple get-together. More often than not, he was easy to spot in the crowd with his cowboy hat and those fancy cowboy boots! Yes, he enjoyed the food (anybody else wonder where he put all that food?), but he also loved the time spent with the family, especially the young ones. He was always quick to say “yaa” to a game of cards, board game, or outing! After moving to Plentywood, he also enjoyed his time playing games and dining out with Nels Holdeman and Rick Borah who will miss his friendship dearly. Further, he frequented the Can-Am convenience store and enjoyed the coffee-shop talk. He was a quiet and humble man who may have not said much but enjoyed the listening and laughing.

Bob passed away on June 4, 2018 near Plentywood, (Scobey, Mont.) in a work-related truck accident that was not in his control. He was an excellent truck driver and took pride in an accident-free career. His paperwork was top notch. He noted every mile he drove and every drop of gas he used! His friends and family grasp for understanding and heartbreakingly must believe his plan off Earth is greater than all the kindness, love, and goofiness he shared with us here.

Bob is survived and missed by his sister, Sharon (Terry) Borah of Plentywood. He is also survived and missed by his niece, Dawn (Korey) Hagan of Devils Lake, N.D., along with their kids and his great nieces, Kaylee and Taya, and nephew, Talon, and niece Heather Shippen of Helena, Mont. He will also be missed by surviving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.