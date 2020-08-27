Bonnie Brown, former Mobridge resident, passes away in Rapid City

Bonnie L. Brown, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Monument Hospice in Rapid City.

Bonnie was born on April 4, 1942, at Mobridge Hospital to William “Beeps” and Matilda “Tillie” Huber. She grew up in Herreid and graduated from Herreid High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader and playing clarinet in the band.

After high school, she met Lowell W. “Bill” Brown and they were married on Dec. 8, 1962. Bonnie accompanied Bill to Baumholder, Germany, while Bill was in the U.S. Army. While living in Germany their first child, Lowell Scott was born. Upon returning to the states, they made their home in Mobridge. While there, Bonnie worked as a homemaker and at different times held jobs as a telephone operator and a secretary at State Farm Insurance.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching sports. She especially enjoyed watching if her children or grandchildren were participating. During games she was quick with encouragement and after she would share her advice with them.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald and Harlan Huber.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Scott; son, Steve and his wife Teri; and four grandchildren, Zach, Amanda, Brady and Nate.

A family services was held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kirkfuneralhome.com. Bonnie’s family requests that sympathy donations be made to Nebraska Children’s Home, 4939 118th St., Omaha, NE, 68137, or Good Samaritan Center, 406, Main St. N., Herreid, SD, 57632